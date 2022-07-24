New consultation for 2022 Income Tax REFUND; Check step by step

When it comes time to declare the Income Tax, many people are already starting to worry. But the reality is that after the process is over, some of them celebrate the receipt of refund amounts.

Soon, a new payment installment will be released. With this, some people may still want to consult if they are entitled to win a transfer. Find out how to do this process.

Income Tax Refund

Currently, there is about a week left for the third batch of deposits for the 2022 Income Tax refund. Taxpayers can still make the query to observe the progress of the payment, without the need to access the IRS platforms.

The option is to use the government website. On the gov.br platform, interested parties can check the status of the declaration and also the schedules for releasing the amounts.

It is worth remembering that the refund transfers began on May 31 and are expected to arrive in May. The next batch is scheduled to reach citizens on July 29th.

However, the IRS did not disclose the opening date for consultation of values. According to some experts, the process usually starts a week before. Thus, what is expected is that people can use the platform for consultation on the 22nd.

People who want to follow up through gov.br can access the website https://bit.ly/3ckZxXY and click the green button. Then it is necessary to fill in the field with CPF, date of birth and the code in the image. Finally, click on “Consult”.

How do payments occur?

The process of receiving payments is quite simple. The money automatically goes to the bank account that was informed in the Income Tax declaration process. In the event that something does not happen that prevents the transfer, the amounts will remain in a Banco do Brasil account for one year.

In this situation, to make the withdrawal, the citizen must access the Banco do Brasil portal and reschedule the credit. https://bit.ly/3ojb6ld. If the person does not redeem the payment within a year, there will be a need to request it from the Federal Revenue. The process can be done online at https://cav.receita.fazenda.gov.br/.

Finally, it is worth mentioning that two batches of the refund have already been paid. The third will take place on the 29th. The fourth batch is scheduled for August 31st and the last one for September 30th.

