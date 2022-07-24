New ID is now issued in five states

Starting next week, the new National Identity Card (CIN) will be issued in five states, plus the Federal District (DF). Rio Grande do Sul (RS) will be the first to issue the document, on Tuesday 26.

“Initially, new IDs will only be issued to citizens who have the information in the Individual Taxpayer Registry (CPF) according to their updated certificates,” the government said on Thursday, 21, in an official note. “Citizens who do not have or have incorrect information on the CPF may use the remote service channels of the Federal Revenue Service to resolve their situation.”

According to the government, the CIN will have the CPF number as the only registration, general and valid throughout the Brazilian territory. The other four states that will issue the new document, in addition to RS and DF, are: Acre, Goiás, Minas Gerais and Paraná.

The new identity comes with a QR Code that can be read by electronic devices such as smartphones. This new functionality allows you to know if the document has been stolen or lost. The CIN can also be used on some international trips, allowing entry into Mercosur countries more easily. This is because the document contains an international standard code, the MRZ, used in passports.

For people who are up to 60 years old, the document is valid for ten years. As for the population over 60, the old General Registry (RG) is still valid indefinitely.

According to the government, the CNI will be issued in two versions: physical and digital. The document in the digital version will have the same layout and security of the paper version, and can only be issued after the citizen has the physical version.

To update the CPF information, it is necessary to access the IRS. If it is necessary to send documents to regularize the situation, the Ministry of Economy has provided a list.