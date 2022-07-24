New rules for real estate funds will TRANSFORM the market

from rform of the public offerings that was announced by the CVM (Securities Commission), investors expect to get a greater access to real estate funds (FIIs) and greater transparency for decision-making.

Last week, the autarchy edited four of its resolutions with the purpose of granting greater flexibility and speed in capital market operations. This new regulatory framework takes effect at the beginning of next year.

According to specialists contacted by the InfoMoney portal, these changes do not in any way alter the operations themselves of the FIIs, which will continue, for example, to distribute dividends normally. However, these changes should be reflected in greater liquidity to the market, that is, increase the trading volume of the funds.

The basis for this projection is the point of the reform that adds instructions 400, which regulates offers to the general public, and 476, which presents limited offers to institutional, professional and qualified investors, who are those who have more than BRL 1 million in investments.

In the view of the head of FIIs at TC Matrix, Artur Losnak, this unification of the instructions (which instituted CVM resolutions 160, 161, 162 and 163) will allow small investors, which are also known as retail, to participate in offers that up to so they couldn’t.

“And a greater number of investors in the offers provides greater liquidity in the assets listed on B3. We have seen several funds that have made 476 offerings in recent years and do not have relevant liquidity,” he told InfoMoney.

In this sense, Arthur believes that a greater amount of real estate funds can bring reasonable liquidity, above the level of R$1 million, and as a result, the industry as a whole will guarantee a higher trading volume.

Losnak also says that this greater access to offers will open up new investment opportunities for shareholders and mentioned the approximately 400 securities funds that are currently available on the market.

Funding by FIIs this year

This year, the funds raised by the issues of real estate funds remain below what was recorded in 2021, according to the FII Hedge Top FoF 3, which tracks the new offers in the segment.