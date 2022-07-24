Northern hemisphere suffers from climate change due to high concentration of industrial production

Europe, the United States and China have all faced heat waves; experts explain that these extremes are the way the planet found to seek balance

Piero CRUCIATTI / AFP

Heat wave in Italy spread across the peninsula and 16 cities, including Rome, issued a red alert in the face of temperature spikes of 40 degrees.



For weeks, the Europe suffers from a heat wave that has killed more than a thousand people, caused several forest fires – the United Nations (UN) said that in the next 28 years there should be a 30% increase in cases -, it even damaged the runways of the London airport and paralyze public transport operations, as not half of London’s underground lines are air-conditioned and buses only have small windows for ventilation. On Friday, the heat wave in Italy spread across the peninsula, and 16 cities, including Rome, issued a red alert in the face of temperature spikes of 40 degrees and the increase in fires.

The specialized website ilmeteo.it pointed out that during three consecutive months – May, June and July – “a climatic anomaly was registered, with temperatures at least two or three degrees above the seasonal average”, and that in no part of the territory will temperatures drop. below zero degrees, not even in the Italian Alps. It is worth remembering that at the beginning of the month, a piece of the Marmolada glacier, the largest in the Dolomites mountain range, broke and caused an avalanche that left 11 people dead. According to the Met Office, the likelihood of extreme heat in Europe has increased tenfold because of climate change. The regional head of the UN health agency highlighted that governments need to demonstrate willingness and leadership in implementing the Paris Agreement. This pact set the goal of limiting global warming to 2°C above pre-industrial levels (and preferably no more than 1.5°C).

Although European cases are on the rise at the moment, it is not just that region that has been the target of climate change, on the contrary, the whole world has been suffering from this reality. The heavy rains in Brazil and Australia that caused flooding and left thousands of people dead or homeless, the drought in Iraq, which made a 3,400-year-old city reappears amid the Tigris River and the severe dust storms that left hundreds of people hospitalized are other examples. In November 2021, the World Bank estimated that Iraq could experience a 20% drop in its water resources by 2050. All this has one thing in common: the warming of the atmosphere and the search for a return to the balance that existed before the Industrial Revolution, when man did not add gases to the atmosphere, which caused the imbalance and caused the increase in the average global temperature. For scientists, what explains these extreme events is directly linked to a consequence of the climate crisis, as greenhouse gas emissions increase in intensity, duration and frequency.

Even if all parts of the planet are susceptible to some extreme, scientist Tércio Ambrizzi, professor and assistant director of the Institute of Energy and Environment, says that the most affected part is, without a doubt, the northern hemisphere. “That’s where we see the highest temperatures,” he explains. According to him, it is related to the fact that this region has more continents and where “the largest industrial production regions” are concentrated. He says that rising temperatures will make some places disappear. “Siberian ice has disappeared in summer.” “In 10, 15 years, the Arctic will disappear, not completely, but it will disappear in the summer and reappear in the winter, but it will never go back to what it was before.” Due to these changes, it is necessary to start worrying about the situation now, because, as Paulo Artaxo, a specialist in climate change at the Institute of Physics (IF) at USP says, “it is much more expensive to do nothing than to invest now in the building a sustainable society”.

A Swiss Re report showed that the effects of climate change could reduce global economic output by 11% to 14% by 2050, which is equivalent to US$23 trillion in annual global climate output reductions worldwide. Ambrizzi explains that “climate change and the economy go hand in hand”, because if a problem that happens already changes the entire routine of a city, when it becomes recurrent, it directly affects economic issues, as it affects employment and the food chain. Therefore, he says it is necessary to “work on adaptations and also on mitigation in general”. According to the International Labor Organization (ILO), 80 million jobs could be lost due to climate change by 2030, while measures to combat this problem could create 18 million “net” jobs.

Scientist Tércio Ambrizzi explains that these changes occur “as a result of the increase in the planet’s temperature and global mean warming”. According to him, this is the way the planet has found to seek balance and, for that, “atmospheric systems have gone to extremes”. Ambrizzi warns that these excesses involve both heat and “cold waves, rains, droughts”, and, if it is not possible to reach equilibrium, we will have to continue living with these extremes, which makes it necessary to adapt to the new reality, since it is not possible to reverse it. “Everything we put in the atmosphere of dirt will remain”, explains Ambrizzi, adding that some gases have a lifespan of centuries, as is the case with CO2, which lasts more than 100 years. O scientist says that we are in a “climate transition” and “as long as we are emitting more than absorbing” and, in this way, we continue to modify the climate, what we are going to do is continue a transition until we reach stability. For him, what we need to do to help the planet and reduce these extremes is “minimize emissions”. This is the same thought by scientist Paulo Artaxo, who says it is necessary to “reduce emissions, deforestation in the Amazon and the burning of fossil fuels (oil, coal and natural gas)”.