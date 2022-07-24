Now beautiful, HB20 2023 advances with new security features – 24/07/2022

2022 is a very symbolic one for Hyundai do Brasil, a time to celebrate ten years of local production and also of its best-selling model in the country, the HB20. More than opportune moment to apply a good renovation to the model and, yes, correct those points that caused controversy in the last restyling, such as the front and rear designs.

Now, in my opinion, the front can be considered one of the strengths of the HB20, with the hood wider and with two big creases, sharper headlights, grille and redesigned bumpers. Many who have already commented that it was similar to the VW models – which is true – and I see it as a positive thing, as it put the HB20 in line with the trend seen in current cars.

As for the rear, it can still generate some discussion, but I also consider it better than before. The new headlamps – with LED lighting in all versions – now have volume, advance along the side of the bodywork and are connected by a bar in the same color, another feature widely used in competing models.

Looking at the side, nothing has changed, just the new wheel options, such as the 16-inch light alloy and diamond finish, available from the Comfort version.

Front became wider and gained creases Image: Matheus Simanovicius

Inside, you can say that it received a basic update in the fabrics of the seats, a new offer of coverings that mix fabric and material that imitates leather in the more expensive versions.

What really changed was the instrument panel, with the proposal called Supervisory Cluster. It simulates a 100% digital set with colored LED lighting on the sides, but only in the middle it has a configurable TFT screen.

The multimedia center continues with the good 8-inch screen and touch commands, with the right to an evolution: it starts to do wireless smartphone mirroring. It also gained three USB ports, one type A and two type C, one for the rear passengers.

In the more equipped versions, it also gained the induction cell phone charging system, installed half hidden in the central panel, below the air conditioning controls, an interesting solution.

Media center now allows wireless smartphone mirroring Image: DISCLOSURE

Enhanced security with new semi-autonomous capabilities

The 2023 HB20 deserves to be highlighted for another novelty, the offer six airbags in all versions. But in this regard, an important change involves the evolution of Smart Sense, Hyundai’s safety package that brings together some semi-autonomous features, such as collision alert with automatic braking.

A good example is the lane departure alert, which was also available on the HB20, but which only operated with audible and light alerts on the dashboard. Now, in addition to being able to interfere with the steering wheel, it offers an additional feature, the vehicle monitoring assistant in relation to the horizontal traffic signal. That is, in addition to placing the car on the trajectory, it also aligns the vehicle in the center of the lane.

It also gained the rear cross-traffic assistant, a feature that helps avoid collision when exiting a parking space in reverse, emitting an audible warning and even braking the car, if necessary. There’s also the safe exit alert, which alerts you if you or your passenger opens the door while another car approaches from behind.

And it has the blind spot assistant – already well known for emitting light and sound signals in the mirrors – but which, in the HB20, can act with the lane departure alert and correct the trajectory in case of driver distraction. All very cool, but before you ask, I’ll answer: Smart Sense is exclusive to the Platinum Plus version, the most expensive in the line.

New 16-inch alloy wheels and diamond finish from version 1.0 Comfort Image: Matheus Simanovicius

No changes to engine and gearbox options

What hasn’t changed in the 2023 HB20 line either are the engine options. The compact is still well served with two options: the 1.0 aspirated flex with 80 horsepower and 10.2 kgfm of torque; and the 1.0 turbo flex direct fuel injection, 120 horsepower and torque of 17.5 kgfm. In all, there are seven versions, three equipped with a naturally aspirated engine and always with a five-speed manual gearbox; and another four turbocharged ones that can be equipped with manual or automatic transmission, always with six speeds.

Now, let’s follow the repercussion on the new visual proposal, with more attention to the rear, for me, a point with the potential to generate discussion. In addition, the HB20 became more interesting and undoubtedly updated compared to direct competitors, with great potential to maintain the sales leadership achieved in 2021.

Rear has bar connecting the new lanterns with LED lighting Image: Matheus Simanovicius

The 2023 HB20 line is already in stores, but only in hatchback body versions. The HB20S was briefly shown during the press launch, but prices were not disclosed. The sedan arrives in stores only in October and with the same renewal package.

Hyundai HB20 2023 Prices (SP)

Sense 1.0 flex MT5 – BRL 79,290

Comfort 1.0 flex MT5 – BRL 72,690

Limited 1.0 flex MT5 – BRL 88,390

Comfort 1.0 turbo flex MT6 – R$ 96,990

Comfort 1.0 turbo flex AT6 – R$ 102,790

Platinum 1.0 turbo flex AT6 – R$ 108,990

Platinum Plus 1.0 turbo flex AT6 – R$ 118,390

Want to read more about the automotive world and talk to us about it? Join our Facebook group! A place for discussion, information and exchange of experiences among car lovers. You can also follow our coverage on Instagram from UOL Cars.