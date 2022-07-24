Nube Internship Fair offers thousands of vacancies. Check how to participate

Nube will hold the Nube 2022 Internship Fair between August 30th and September 1st, completely online and free of charge. Know more!

Nube, one of the largest private institutions in Brazil in the placement of young people in the job market, will hold the Nube 2022 Internship Fair between August 30 and September 1.

Thus, the event will have the participation of large companies, which in addition to offering several opportunities, their executives will participate in panels on the job market, selection processes and curriculum tips.

internship fair

Thus, the Nube fair will be held 100% digitally, with completely free access. Various internship opportunities will also be offered. In addition, there will be panels of conversations and lectures on the labor market, which will generate a certificate and will be valid as additional hours.

Registrations

Those who already have a registration on the Nube platform, just need to register at the fair, however, don’t forget to update your CV to compete for the opportunities that will be offered.

However, for students who do not have a registration on the platform, simply register by filling in the data, register at the fair and compete for vacancies.

Participating companies

Therefore, this year, several large companies will participate, including:

brMalls;

Sicred;

Bluefit;

Hyundai;

Novo Nordisk;

Portobello;

LinkedIn;

Digi;

Fleury Group;

Patrani;

Among many others.

educational institutions

Thus, among the participating educational institutions are:

Fatec Campinas;

Federal Technological University of Paraná;

Federal Institute of Minas Gerais;

Unesp – Institute of Arts;

Federal Institute of São Paulo – Guarulhos;

Federal Institute of Bahia – Porto Seguro;

Federal Institute of São Paulo – Capivari;

Federal University of Santa Catarina;

University Center of Viçosa;

Nutrix Technical School;

Salesian University Center of São Paulo;

Among others.

Nube Internship Fair 2021

In 2021, the internship fair issued around 50,000 certificates, valid as additional hours. Plus over 20 hours of video content. Thus, there were about 90 participating companies, with more than 180 thousand students referred and 120 participating educational institutions.

