Onion and garlic peels help your health and your garden

Onion and garlic are ingredients widely used in cuisine around the world, especially in Brazil. What few know is that these vegetables can be great natural remedies that strengthen the immune system and help fight colds and flu. By the way, onion and garlic skins also have this power.

Health benefits of onion and garlic peels (tea)

Onion and garlic peel tea goes beyond being great for alleviating allergy symptoms, in addition to other annoyances. As we are going to use only the skin of the vegetable, do not expect an unpleasant or strong taste. Other than that, this is a way of using parts of the food that would simply be discarded.

We have already mentioned above that tea is excellent in fighting the flu. If consumed in a warm temperature, it is a great ally to relieve sore throats and irritations. In addition, the drink will help in:

Lowering blood pressure;

Combat premature aging;

Prevention of coronary heart disease;

Relief of menstrual cramps;

Hair vitality;

Hydrates and strengthens the skin;

Deflates the body through powerful diuretic action.

Benefits of Onion and Garlic Peels for the Garden

Both the peel and skin of onions and garlic have antioxidants, antimicrobials, sulfur, potassium, phosphorus, iron, zinc, vitamins, flavonoids, quercetin and other substances. Virtually all of them are beneficial for the health of vegetables.

Onion skin can be a great natural fertilizer for the soil. However, an extra gain in knowing how to apply the product is in the fight against various pests. Onion and garlic skins help to repel aphids, fungi and other pathogenic microorganisms to your garden.

Learn how to prepare an infusion of onion and garlic skins to strengthen and protect your houseplants:

Infusion of onion and garlic skins for the garden

1 – Add, more or less, the equivalent of 1 kg of dry onion and garlic skins;

2 – Place in a container with 2 liters of warm water;

3 – Leave it for 2 days (48 hours) and strain the liquid using layers of gauze or a very fine sieve;

4 – Add liquid soap or potassium soap to the recipe to contribute to the mixture and make it more adherent to the leaves and branches;

5 – Dilute the infusion in a proportion 1 to 1 (with water) and spray on the plants.

Remember that the husks can also be placed directly on the ground or in a compost bin. Thus, you have the possibility to make a beautiful fertilizer for the soil and substrate. These ingredients have a positive effect on the plant root system. This means that it accelerates the regeneration of roots, reduces degenerative processes and even helps to give more natural immunity to the internal system of the being.