Opening of more than 5 thousand vacancies causes race to be investment advisor

Calls all day, operations on the financial market and excellent interpersonal relationships: this is a good part of the routine of an investment advisor, like João Pires, 32 years old. He has been working at this pace since 2019, when he decided to stop being a Bank to focus on the investment advisor role. “It was a good transition. I managed to achieve a successful portfolio, with good revenue, in less than a year.”

Pires’ routine is dynamic. Talk to about 15 customers a day, with calls lasting 30 to 40 minutes. He helps newer advisors on the market, reviews advisor portfolios and, in the afternoon, tends to prospect new clients, that is, he looks for more people who can be served by him, to increase what they call the “portfolio ticket”, which is how much you earn from month to month.

Continues after advertising

Continues after advertising

João Pires, investment advisor at Acqua Vero, an office linked to BTG

Today, Pires’ portfolio has 120 investors, which allows for more flexible hours and a closer relationship with the client. He says that it was the experiences in previous jobs that helped to create this consistent portfolio in the new profession. Before becoming a bank manager, he was coordinator of the marketing area at a construction company. “One of my best clients is from that era.”

Like Pires, other professionals have sought instruction to become an investment advisor. Data from Ancord, the entity responsible for the mandatory certification to exercise the profession, show that, until June of this year, 19,531 people had been approved, of which 15,650 were already linked to some financial institution, that is, working in a specialized house, as is the case with Pires case.

To give you an idea, until June 2021, the number of certificates was 14,920 and that of linked ones, 11,867. In other words, in 12 months, more than 4,500 people managed to obtain the certification. The increase, of more than 30% of “graduates” from one year to the next, may seem like a lot, but the heated market makes this account a little more complex.

Companies look at the number of certified professionals, but also at those who are not linked to a financial institution. For example, in June this year, just over 3,800 were without a contract. The demand for 2022, however, already exceeds this supply.

only in XP, through partner offices, it is expected to hire around 5,000 investment advisors by December. Other houses also have estimates of new bonds, with smaller but also relevant demands: bullwith 100 vacancies, and dramawith 160 open positions by the end of this year.

The keynote of the market has been exactly this: the supply of new advisors does not keep up with the strong growth in demand for these professionals. The president of the Brazilian Association of Autonomous Investment Agents (ABAAI), Diego Ramiro, explains that, when the country’s basic interest rate, the Selic, reached 2%, in August 2020, during the pandemic, people sought care specialized so they could get out of fixed income, as returns were getting smaller and smaller.

This helped, according to him, to increase a market that was already heated. “Manpower for this business is still very scarce. Career evolution is being very fast, but there is no reserve army”, says Ramiro.

This career growth can also be seen through Ancord’s data. In September 2020, just over 11,000 people were able to practice the profession. A year earlier, in 2019, this number did not reach 9 thousand people. In September 2021, this contingent jumped to just over 16,000 to reach the current 19,000.

Another reason for the increase in demand for new professionals was the significant increase in the number of CPFs, that is, individuals, investing in São Paulo Stock Exchange, B3. Exchange data show that in June this year there were more than 4.4 million individual investors in the equity market. Before the pandemic, until March 2020, that number did not reach 2 million. This also opens up a possibility of new clients for advisors.

According to B3, the entry of new products in recent years, in addition to the listing of companies in the market, has increased investment options, which contributes to this high demand for the variable income universe, even with the recent increases in the Selic, which is at 13.25% per year.

To meet this customer demand for technical expertise in investments, continuing education is essential. Ancord certification is just the first step. Monte Bravo’s founding partner, Felipe Portela, emphasizes that complementary certifications are essential, as they make the advisor more technically qualified.

Even so, that’s still not all. Some soft skills are essential for anyone who wants to become an investment advisor, such as interpersonal skills. It is necessary to relate very well with customers, have a speech aligned with sales and be able to deal with the pressure for results.

Monte Bravo Office, an office linked to XP; expectation is to hire about 100 new advisors in 2022

As there is no specific preparation to be an investment advisor, brokerages are increasingly trying to train their own professionals. And there is room for different professions. “I’m lawyer. There are doctors, engineers and people from other areas. Doctors, by the way, usually get along well, because they know people. The pocket is the most sensitive organ in the human body”, says Portela.

XP has a section on its website – “be an advisor” – in which it explains how the dynamics work for a person to become a professional in the sector. There, the candidate fills in data for the profile to be analyzed. If approved, the financial institution will make available, for example, preparatory courses for Ancord. And, with the approval by Ancord, XP promises support to find an office suitable for the advisor’s profile. “People are starting to feel more secure in the profession”, explains Bruno Ballista, partner and head of advisory and customer relations at XP Inc.

Acqua Vero, linked to BTG Pactual, is setting up a trainee, with 10 vacancies, to train candidates for the role. “We realized that, in addition to the difficulty in having professionals for the area, there are not so many places to prepare them”, explains Acqua Vero Investimentos partner Arthur Spirandelli.

No salary cap

The financial return is one of the great attractions of the investment advisory career. There is no ceiling on the remuneration of professionals. This means that the larger the customer base, the greater the monthly return tends to be. But a good wallet doesn’t happen overnight. It is laborious and time consuming. Portela, from Monte Bravo, explains that the advisor who thinks of having a very quick return is being attracted to a “chicken flight”. Even if he gets a lot of money quickly, it will be an exhausting and tiring process, it’s not easy and psychologically it can be quite heavy. “You have to like the dynamics. If not, it doesn’t last.”

Spirandelli, from Acqua Vero, follows the same line. If there is a lot of work and dedication, the pay can reach high levels. But in the beginning, it’s like any profession: in the beginning, you may even earn less than you used to earn.

In the midst of all this, planning is necessary. If a month is very good in terms of returns, the ideal is to plan for the next ones, so as not to have negative surprises in the personal organization.

And, regarding the remuneration, it can vary depending on the house in which the advisor is linked. But there are some points that tend to be more common. Generally, the money comes according to the volume of the advisor’s portfolio, that is, how much is under his responsibility. Part of what is operationalized enters as a commission for the professional. Be it an investment fund, stocks or other products.

It is worth mentioning that the advisor cannot act alone for the client. Each operation he performs needs authorization from the advisor, whether via phone, email or even a cell phone application.