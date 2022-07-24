Opinion | ‘Recast T’Challa’ campaign makes noise on the networks, but Marvel’s decision was right

With the release of the first official trailer for Black Panther II: Wakanda Forever, a movement that seemed shy has gained strength on social media. The #RecastTchalla came to appear in the Trending Topics of twitter during the panel Marvel at San Diego Comic Conafter the trailer confirms that T’Challaplayed by the late Chadwick Bosemandied in MCU. This, by the way, dictates not only the mourning tone of the trailer, but the entire plot of the film.

What does the campaign ask for?

O recast is a term used when the actor or actress who brought a character to life cannot return to play the character, whether due to death, illness, or creative/salary disagreements, and the studio switches the actor to keep the character alive in the franchise. This has happened a few times in the MCUincluding with large characters such as the Hulkwhich was lived by Edward Nortonbut was replaced by Mark Ruffalo. In case of T’Challathe situation is a little more complicated, because the actor Chadwick Boseman became a cultural icon by giving life to T’Challa, the king of the African nation of Wakanda. Unfortunately, he lived his entire journey as a Marvel hero while secretly treating cancer, which killed him in August 2020, at the age of 43.

What did Marvel say?

Still mourning the death of his friend, the CEO of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, stated that the actor was the T’Challa of that universe and said that his works were unforgettable.

“Chadwick’s passing is absolutely devastating. He was our T’Challa, our Black Panther and our dear friend. Every time he stepped onto the set, he radiated charisma and joy. And each time he appeared on screen, he created truly unforgettable work. He incorporated many amazing people into his work and no one was better at bringing great men to life. [do que Chadwick],” Kevin Feige said in his note of condolence at the passing of Chadwick Boseman.

A short time later, as a way of paying tribute to his friend, Kevin confirmed that the sequel to the solo film would be kept and that T’Challa would die in the movie. Marvel Cinematic Universe, thus perpetuating the actor as an irreplaceable icon. Likewise, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporterthe director of the franchise, Ryan Cooglercommented on the challenges of making a film without its leading man and said that Chadwick himself would have liked them to continue without him.

“It’s hard, but you have to keep going when you lose loved ones. I know Chad wouldn’t want us to stop. He was a person who cared a lot about the collective and Black Panther was his movie. He was hired for the role before anyone else, before me and any other actor. On set, he cared about everyone. Even with him going through what was going on, he was worried about everyone, making sure they were okay. […] So for me it would be hard to stop. In truth. I would feel him yelling at me, ‘What are you doing?’ So you go on.”

What does the Boseman family say?

Last year, a TMZ story featured a line from Chadwick’s brother, Derrick Boseman, in which he said he “believes T’Challa needs to continue in the Black Panther franchise, and if that means putting on another actor to play the King of Wakanda — the role that Chadwick made famous and legendary, then so be it.” He says that it is very important for children and young people to have a figure of black leadership that is not portrayed as inferior, poor or submissive.

However, he also says he doesn’t know what Chadwick Boseman himself wanted them to do with the character, as they never talked about that possibility when his brother was still in treatment.



What do the fans who raise the campaign say?

The main argument used by supporters of the #RecastTChalla campaign is that no matter how relevant and affectionate the filmmakers and the public are for Chadwick Boseman, the actor can never overlap the character. In the comics, T’Challa is a very important character in the universe. So, the main reflection brought by the campaign is “If the Tom Holland or the Henry Cavill died, the studios would retire the Peter parker it’s the Clark Kent in theaters or would they change the actors so as not to kill the symbol they represented?”.

However, despite being well intentioned, the campaign is almost impossible to happen. Not only because Marvel is already preparing a series of “replacements” for its main characters – as is already seen in this current phase, in which Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and the captain America, Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) and the Black Widowand so on – but mainly because the decision has already been made and, as the trailer indicates, the mantle of black Panther has already been passed.

Before Chadwick’s death, there were rumors that Marvel was already internally working on the character to become one of the leaders of the new Avengers lineup. Not only for his weight in the MCU, but also for the representation he has gained off-screen by raising his activism for the cause of black lives around the world. However, given the current productions of the studio, this role ended up being assigned to Captain America, who must assume the leadership of the Avengers and continue propagating his speech of respect, inclusion and equality. In other words, T’Challa’s message will live on, but in other characters who lived with him.

Some fans argue that in the movie franchise, T’Challa himself has come back from the dead a few times, which would allow for his return played by another actor in another adventure. But the trailer shows all the emotional involvement of the loss of Chadwick / T’Challa and going back in the future of this decision with a recast it would be terrible.

As much as it was a premature loss and that T’Challa was unable to develop fantastic arcs from the comics in theaters, such as his clash with dating and marriage with Storm, there are issues that trump entertainment and this show of respect from the studio to the late actor is rare. Whoever takes on the mantle of Black Panther will in no way affect the legacy of T’Challa, who was King of Wakanda and marked the lives of millions of people on and off screen.

Although it brings interesting points, the Recast T’Challa campaign came too late. Now that the film is almost ready, regardless of the noise it makes, it’s highly unlikely that your requests will be granted. And as I said earlier, resurrecting the character in the future to be played by another actor, as much as it is possible within the “logic” of this universe, would have to be worked on very sensitively so that it doesn’t sound like a clueless or even disrespectful decision. .

And you, what do you think of this? Say it in the comments.

Black Panther II: Wakanda Forever will be released in national cinemas on November 10, 2022.

