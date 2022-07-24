Palmeiras vs Inter: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series a

In the round that ends the first round, Palmeiras enters the field with the symbolic title guaranteed. With 36 points, Verdão has a four-point advantage over the runner-up and cannot be overtaken in the round. Therefore, the main objective is to win at least maintain the difference in the isolated leadership of the competition.

1 of 3 File – Palmeiras x Inter — Photo: ge File – Palmeiras vs Inter — Photo: ge

+ Table and classification of the Brasileirão

+ Simulate the results and design the championship

Internacional lost two positions with the tie with São Paulo and is in sixth place, with 30 points, six behind Verdão. Inter has problems climbing the team due to injuries, but aims to return to the G-4 of the Brasileirão.

Streaming: Globo broadcasts to São Paulo (Cléber Machado, Ana Thaís Matos, Ricardinho and Salvio Spinola). Premiere broadcasts throughout Brazil (Everaldo Marques, Richarlyson and Sergio Xavier).

Real time: O ge accompanies all bids, with exclusive videos (click here).

PVC analyzes Palmeiras vs Internacional for the 19th round of the Brazilian Championship

Palmeiras – Coach: Abel Ferreira

Still without being able to count the left-back Piquerez, Abel Ferreira should promote at least three changes in the starting lineup for this Sunday’s match. Vanderlan follows on the left, while Murilo takes up the post in defense and forms a double with Gustavo Gómez. Gustavo Scarpa should start the match in place of Wesley.

After having different debuts, forward Merentiel and López can change their status. The Uruguayan started the match against América-MG as a starter, being replaced in the second stage by the Argentine, who had a more outstanding performance. Therefore, López can start the confrontation against Internacional between the holders.

Probable team: Weverton, Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Vanderlan; Danilo, Zé Rafael and Raphael Veiga; Dudu, Gustavo Scarpa and Merentiel.

Who is out: Piquerez (left thigh pain), Jailson (right knee injury), Rafael Navarro (right thigh injury) and Rony (left thigh muscle injury).

hanging: Marcos Rocha, Murilo, Gabriel Menino, Piquerez, Rony, Abel Ferreira (coach), João Martins and Vitor Castanheira (technical assistants).

+ Other news from Verdão

2 of 3 Probable Palmeiras against Internacional — Photo: ge Probable Palmeiras against Internacional — Photo: ge

Inter – Coach: Mano Menezes

Bustos and Renê did not recover from injury and are still out. Moisés was released to work with CSKA, from Russia, and Heitor was loaned to Cercle Brugge, from Belgium. Thus, Mano has problems setting up the defense. The tendency is for Mercado to play on the right side and the young Thauan Lara to be the starter on the left. Johnny and Mauricio vie for a spot in the middle.

Probable team: Daniel, Mercado, Kaique Rocha, Vitão and Thauan Lara; Gabriel and Edenilson; De Pena, Maurício (Johny) and Pedro Henrique; German.

Who is out: Bustos, Renê, Alan Patrick and Taison (muscle injury).

hanging: Kaique, De Pena, Keiller, Daniel, Mauricio and Mano Menezes

3 of 3 Probable Inter for a game with Palmeiras — Photo: ge Probable Inter for a game with Palmeiras — Photo: ge

+ Other international news