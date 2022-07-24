‘Pantanal’: After tragedy, Velho do Rio reveals about Tenório’s future

Osmar Prado in ‘Patanal’ (Photo: TV Globo)

In the next chapters of novel “Pantanal”the Old Man of Rio (Osmar Prado) will make a revelation to Juma (Alanis Guillen) about the future of Tenório (Murilo Benício). It all starts when Roberto (Cauê Campos) is murdered by a gunman hired by the villain to kill the Leôncio family. The criminal will invent that the boy was killed by an anaconda.

In a scene later, Juma will be alone and speaking out loud that she doesn’t believe an anaconda would do something like that. The Old Man will then appear and confirm to her that he was not killed by the animal.

– Were you the one who caught the damn thread? – she will question.

– I tried to save his life… – the Old Man will answer devastated.

He will then say that he did what he could to save him, but he couldn’t do everything he wanted. Juma will be intrigued and ask why she didn’t make it.

– Cause the law of return doesn’t fail… It is stronger than my will or yours… It is stronger than all of us – the guardian answers.

The girl will react saying that it is not fair and that Tenório is the one who should have died. The Old Man will then make a revelation:

– The damned will have to carry this burden on his back… And he will only leave this earth after he has paid for all his sins!

