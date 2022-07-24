Paulo Gustavo’s widower appears with his children at sunset

Paulo Gustavo’s widower, Thales Bretas, appears with his children enjoying the sunset

the dermatologist Thales Bretaswidower of actor and comedian Paulo Gustavo, surprised by showing a beautiful and delicious click with the children. The doctor is the doting father of two boys. The little boys Romeu and Gael are two years old. The actor’s heirs were born on very close dates, just ten days apart.

Thales and the artist have been together since 2014. In 2015, they got married in a luxurious ceremony in the south of Rio de Janeiro. The celebrities were married for approximately six years, until the early departure of Paulo Gustavo in May 2021.

Thales and the comedian had a great desire to be parents. To make their dream of having children come true, the couple turned to surrogacy. Romeo is Thales’ biological son, Gael is biologically the actor’s son.

The little ones are always mistaken for twins, due to their very close ages, in addition to their size. The little boys have similar traits, precisely because they are children of the same biological mother.

On the afternoon of this Friday (22), the widower of Paulo Gustavo delighted followers by sharing a special moment with her children. On his profile on social networks, the doctor published a photo in which he appears walking with his heirs, along Lagoa Rodrigo de Freitas, in Rio de Janeiro, and said that they watched the sunset together.

In the caption of the publication, Thales thanked him for being able to live beautiful special moments with the boys. “Today, we went to enjoy this incredible sunset together in the wonderful city… what a privilege!”, he wrote.

The beautiful images won over fans of the comedian and earned several compliments. “Oh, what a delight,” wrote one follower. “Beautiful family,” commented another fan. “What loves, the three enjoying this wonder”, shot an internet user. “Much light and joy for this beautiful family”, wished another fan.

