Pepita Rodriguez, mother of Dado, praises Wanessa: ‘My beautiful doll’

Actress Pepita Rodriguez, mother of Dado Dolabella, showed her affection for singer Wanessa Camargo by praising a video of the artist singing, posting by a fan club of the dating between Zezé Di Camargo’s daughter and the 42-year-old actor from Rio.

Sweethearts in the early 2000s, the two were seen together again this July. Last week, they were filmed for the first time since the rumors of reconciliation began, on a trip to Chapada dos Veadeiros, in Goiás, to participate in a spiritual retreat.

“Bravo! Your music, your charisma and your love make and will always make you a star. My beautiful doll”, wrote Pepita in the post with the video of her daughter-in-law, singing the song “Eu Nasci Só Pra Você”.

Although Wanessa has not yet made posts alongside Dado, the couple’s courtship was confirmed by other family members of the artists.

Nathan Camargo, the singer’s cousin, stated that the two got back together after her and Marcos Buaiz’s divorce, who were together for 17 years and announced the end of their marriage in early May.

Between comings and goings, Wanessa and Dado dated in 2000 and ended definitively in 2004. The artists’ relationship was marked by fights and controversies.

In 2009, after rumors that he did not like his ex-son-in-law, Zezé Di Camargo took a stand on the matter. “He thinks I don’t like him, but I have nothing against Dado. I would love to meet him again to clarify some things,” he said.

Recently, the countryman commented on his daughter’s new phase. “100% support, she is in a very important transitional moment where she can always count on me. I love my children unconditionally. It’s love,” he said at a press conference.