Personal trainer reveals diet and exercise routine Chris Hemsworth followed to make ‘Thor’ – Monet

Chris Hemsworth in a scene from Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) (Photo: reproduction)

Back on the big screen with ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, Chris Hemsworth enlisted the help of Luke Zocchi, his personal trainer and longtime friend, to achieve the shape worthy of the God of Thunder.

In an interview with the website daily mail, Zocchi gave details about the exercise routine and diet that the 38-year-old actor usually follows before taking on muscular characters in the movies. The trainer highlighted that the secret of his success of his fitness program is not the quantity of exercises, but the quality of them.

“We would normally work out five times a week in Chris’ training for ‘Thor’. It was usually an hour or so a day or so,” he explained. “Chris and I want to train smarter rather than spending countless hours at the gym.”

Chris Hemsworth and Luke Zocchi, his friend and personal trainer (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

Thus, the actor dedicated Mondays to working on his chest; on Tuesdays, he focused on the back; on Wednesdays he trained his legs; on Thursdays, the shoulders; and finally, on Fridays, all the effort went into the arms. “We chose these exercises and this structure to strike a balance in building muscle throughout the body and allowing time for the muscle to repair and grow before the next session to prevent injury,” noted Zocchi.

As for the arms, the personal trainer advises not to start with weights too far beyond your strength; the ideal is to increase the training difficulty a little each week. And he added, “I would focus on two sessions of ‘push’ movements and two sessions of ‘pull’ movements to make sure you’re hitting all the different muscles you’re focusing on.”

According to Zocchi, Chris Hemsworth was consuming 4,500 calories a day at the time he was training for ‘Thor’ (that was 10 meals a day). However, the coach pointed out that this number varies from person to person; it all depends on the organism and the training of each one. “Diets are so personal that there’s not really a one-size-fits-all approach,” he said. “The main rules I would follow for building muscle or losing weight is to cut out all sugars and processed foods and eat as many whole foods as possible. Eat a variety of vegetables, fruits and increase protein. Find healthy foods that you enjoy eating. and stick with them. Consistency is key when it comes to getting results.”

Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth in a scene from Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) (Photo: Disclosure)

Other tips that Zocchi gave for those who want to gain muscle is not to stop doing aerobic exercises (he usually bets on programs with 60% weight training exercises and 40% aerobics) and always respecting rest days (at least two a week). . “Without proper recovery, you run the risk of getting injured and so all your efforts can be in vain if you don’t train for weeks or months,” he pointed out.

In addition to being instrumental in Hemsworth’s preparation for the Marvel movies, the personal trainer also helped the actor’s wife, Elsa Pataky, get muscular for the movie ‘Interceptor’. The actress followed the same principles as her husband.

Actress Elsa Pataky and actor Chris Hemsworth at the Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) launch event in Los Angeles (Photo: Getty Images)

