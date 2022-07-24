Philipe Sampaio praises Lucas Mezenga and celebrates Botafogo’s victory: ‘We deserved it in the last games’

Philipe Sampaio had a new defender partner in the victory of Botafogo 2-0 over Athletico-PR, this Saturday, at Estádio Nilton Santos, for the Brazilian championship. He is Lucas Mezenga had a good performance and helped the team not to be leaked in the match.

– Before the game I told him that I was already young and I had this opportunity, mine was when I was 18 against Benfica. I said remember where you came from, your family, your family is mine, I will give my life for you. Often the defense is exposed when things don’t happen. Congratulations to him, he is a boy who works well, balanced, I hope that things continue to work out in the Botafogo for more great players to appear – said Sampaio, in a press conference, published by “Canal do Igor Melo – Informe Botafogo“.

He highlighted, in addition to Lucas Mezengathe performance of Jeffinho.

– We have been through injuries, difficult times, these boys have the opportunity of a lifetime. It’s the famous Brazilian talent, congratulations to them. Now we have to keep our feet on the ground, rest well because Saturday has another quarry. What matters is balance and results happen. Once we have the number of points and the tranquility, other young people will stand out and let go more – he believes.

The defender considers that it was time for the Botafogo win again.

– We knew the need to win, it was very important. We had deserved to win in the last few games. That’s how we started the championship, many times in Brazil people don’t have patience. It was an important victory, we came with the desire and focus to win. Often the best defense is the attack, the goals coming out give tranquility. It was the summary of the game. Well concentrated, the goals came out and gave confidence. That’s what Luís Castro asks of us, to play without fear, even in difficult circumstances, because the responsibility is all his and all ours – he explained.

– In the last two games we lost with the feeling that things could happen. When you lose by proposing, creating, it gives us more confidence, even looking at the table and having anxiety. After the referee whistles, we have to be us, we have to be worthy of players who wear the shirt of the Botafogo – finished.