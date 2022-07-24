PL launches Bolsonaro as candidate for reelection this Sunday, in Rio de Janeiro

The PL is holding the party’s national convention this Sunday (24) to formalize President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) as a candidate for re-election and former Defense Minister Walter Braga Netto as his deputy on the ticket. The event will be held at Maracanãzinho, in Rio de Janeiro. The representative must arrive at the place accompanied by First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro at 11:22 am. The time was set to mark the party’s number at the polls, which is 22. It must remain for just two hours, despite the event’s forecast to end at 19:00.

The convention will be full of symbolism. Maracanãzinho was chosen to convey a feeling of victories to the audience present. Despite being born in Glicério (SP), Bolsonaro built his entire political life in Rio de Janeiro. Between 1989 and 2019, he was a councilor for the capital and federal deputy for the state of Rio de Janeiro. In the presidential election in 2018, he won both rounds in Rio de Janeiro. This year, polls of voting intentions in Rio de Janeiro show that there is a technical tie between him and the PT candidate, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Bolsonaro will also have a leading role on stage and will be, so far, the only one to make a speech. First lady Michelle Bolsonaro was also invited to speak to those in attendance, but has yet to confirm if she will. The idea of ​​Michelle’s presence, like other agendas, is to reinforce the “defense of the family”, a thesis placed as a flag by the Bolsonaro clan, in addition to the concern for the female electorate.

The country duo Mateus and Cristiano will perform after Bolsonaro’s speech. The singers are the same ones who recorded the campaign jingle, which will be performed at the convention. The song “Capitão do Povo”, made by the duo, exalts the president and says that Bolsonaro “is of God” and “the salvation of Brazil”, in addition to defending the family and quoting the Bolsonarista motto “Brazil above all and God above of all”.

The gates of Maracanãzinho will be open to the general public. Initially, the PL allowed the withdrawal of tickets through the Sympla platform, but after the strategy of leftist groups to withdraw invitations to empty the event, the plans changed. Now, organizers have stated that the gates will be open to anyone who wants to go, without the requirement of prior ticket withdrawal.

Supporters of the president will be able to enter the gymnasium, which can accommodate 13,613 people. For those unable to enter, a screen will be installed outside the Maracanãzinho. Inside the sports gym, the campaign team must also install a booth for young people to make videos for social networks, like TikTok.

Bolsonaro launches his candidacy amid a climate of tension with the Electoral Justice for repeated attacks on the electoral system and electronic voting machines. The president says he wants “transparency” and “clean elections” with accusations already denied by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE). Recently, on July 18, he gathered ambassadors to launch new attacks on the process against foreign ambassadors, which generated a reaction from nations that declared the integrity of the Brazilian electoral system.

Bolsonaro has already indicated that he may not accept an electoral result that is unfavorable to his own campaign. Last Friday (22), the president was asked what he would do if the TSE did not accept the suggestion he defended that there should be a parallel count of votes in electronic voting machines by the Armed Forces. He was asked if Brazil will have elections if he does not have the proposals accepted by the Electoral Court, but he avoided both questions.

“We have a lot of time ahead of us. I’m going to hit myself, is that it? I’m going to self-punch?”, he replied. The president was also asked if he will hand over the presidential sash to the successor if the current system is maintained and he is defeated. Again, the president dodged. “You’re crazy for me to say ‘no’, aren’t you? You’re crazy. [Para dar] headline! For God’s sake,” he replied to the journalist who asked the question.