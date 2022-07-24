PL officializes Bolsonaro’s candidacy for reelection

Former Defense Minister Walter Braga Netto will be the deputy; ticket was approved at the party’s national convention by 204 votes

Reproduction / Youtube Flávio Bolsonaro



This Sunday, the 24th, the Liberal Party (PL) held its National Convention, where it made official the presidential candidacy Jair Bolsonaro to the presidency of the Republic. Next to him, the General Walter Braga Netto , former Minister of Defense and Civil House, was presented as deputy, closing the party’s ticket towards re-election. The ticket was approved at the party’s national convention by 204 votes. The National Convention, which began at 11 am, is held at a mega-event in Maracanãzinho, in Rio de Janeiro, with the presence of around 10,000 people.

From early in the morning, when the stadium gates were opened, the atmosphere was one of anxiety for the participants. “The expectation is the highest possible. Brazilians have already chosen Bolsonaro 2022. Happy is the people whose God is you,” he told Young pan one of the supporters, who traveled from Rio Grande do Sul to the capital of Rio de Janeiro. Most of those present carry Brazilian flags and wear green and yellow. Before the president’s arrival at the site, a video was broadcast to those present showing actions taken by the Bolsonaro-Mourão ticket in the last three years. In these elections, Vice President Hamilton Mourão is running for the Federal Senate for Rio Grande do Sul.

Before Bolsonaro’s arrival, a show by the country duo Mateus and Cristiano was held. The main song played, and sung by the participants, was “Capitão do Povo”, which talks about Bolsonaro’s re-election, defense of the family and salvation of Brazil. “I put faith in the myth, it is he who defends the nation, who has our flag in his heart”, says the jingle, which reinforces the president’s main slogan: “Brazil above all, God above all”. A prayer was also made by federal deputy Marco Feliciano.

Entrance to the event was released, without the need for a ticket, after a boycott movement promoted by internet users against the president, who encouraged the withdrawal of tickets online without the intention of attending the convention to empty it. With the identification of the boycott attempt, the Liberal Party decided to grant access, without the need for advance reservations.

