PL promotes mega-event in Rio to formalize Bolsonaro’s candidacy for reelection | Elections 2022

President Jair Bolsonaro (RJ) will be confirmed this Sunday (24), at a national convention, as a candidate for re-election by the PL.

The officialization will take place at an event, with a rally structure, at the Maracanãzinho gymnasium, in the north of Rio de Janeiro, the political birthplace of the president, which seeks to reverse the disadvantage in the voting intention polls — in the most recent one by the Datafolha institute, he appears in second place, with 28% of voting intentions, behind rival Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), with 47%.

The party hopes to gather around 10,000 people. The orientation is that participants wear clothes in green and yellow colors. Initially, tickets to the convention were made available for free on a website, but, according to bolsonaristas, there was an “attempt to sabotage” the convention.

Federal deputy Carla Zambelli even called the Federal Police to investigate the case. According to her, “left-wing activists” encouraged the withdrawal of invitations in order to deflate the event. With that, the PL decided to release the entry without a ticket until the maximum capacity of the place.

According to the organization, there will be a metal detector, and the security of the event will be carried out by a private security company and will have the support of the Military Police of Rio de Janeiro. Organizers ask that participants arrive three hours in advance. The event is scheduled for 11 am.

At PL event, Bolsonaro announces pre-candidate for reelection

Traditionally, conventions are meetings of party members to confirm candidacies and eventual coalitions. The calendar established by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) provides for the period between July 20 and August 5 for the meetings. Once the candidate’s name is confirmed, the party is able to register the candidacy with the TSE – the deadline for this registration is August 15th.

View party convention calendar

The meeting of PL affiliates to approve the candidacy should take place well before Bolsonaro takes the stage. The meeting is scheduled for early morning, through a closed virtual platform of the party.

Party members struggling to vote will have three locations available: the PL headquarters in Brasília; the headquarters in São Paulo; and the gym where the official act of Jair Bolsonaro’s candidacy will take place, in Rio de Janeiro.

During the convention, a possible coalition with the PP, the Republicans and the PTB, acronyms that make up the informal bloc known as Centrão, should also be discussed.

This type of alliance between two or more parties can be broken after the elections and is allowed for contests for the positions of president, governor, senator and mayor.

2 of 2 General Walter Braga Netto with President Jair Bolsonaro during an event in Planalto — Photo: Marcos Corrêa/PR General Walter Braga Netto with President Jair Bolsonaro during an event in the Planalto – Photo: Marcos Corrêa/PR

The convention should also mark the confirmation of the name of General Walter Braga Netto for the vice vacancy on Bolsonaro’s ticket. The military joined the PL in March this year. He is also one of the coordinators of the reelection campaign.

The four-star general reached the top of his career within the Army and gained notoriety in 2018, when he was appointed federal intervenor in Rio de Janeiro by then-President Michel Temer (MDB).

In 2020, he was appointed to head the Civil House and, later, in March 2021, he became head of the Ministry of Defense. This year, the general left the portfolio and assumed the position of special advisor to the presidency of the Republic, from which he was exonerated in July.

With the choice, Bolsonaro changed the ticket that elected him, whose vice was Hamilton Mourão (Republicans). After public friction, Mourão will run for a seat in the Senate for Rio Grande do Sul.

Discover the trajectory of Jair Bolsonaro

Jair Messias Bolsonaro was born in Campinas, São Paulo, and began his military career in 1973. Later, he moved to Rio de Janeiro to attend the Academia Militar das Agulhas Negras course in Resende.

In 1986, Bolsonaro published an article in Veja magazine in which he complained about the salaries of the military. The following year, the same magazine published a report in which it claimed that Bolsonaro and a colleague had plans to explode bombs in military installations to create pressure for salary increases. When judging the case, in 1988, the Superior Military Court acquitted Bolsonaro.

In the same year, he decided to enter politics and was elected councilor of the city of Rio de Janeiro. With that, the Army transferred him to reserve. Years later, he was converted to a retired captain.

As a federal deputy, Bolsonaro served seven terms. In 2018, he was elected president, in the second round, with almost 57.8 million votes (55.13% of the total).

Three children of Bolsonaro’s five children followed a political career: Carlos, a councilor in Rio de Janeiro; Flávio, senator from Rio; and Eduardo, federal deputy for São Paulo with the highest number of votes in the country in 2018.

See the candidate’s trajectory:

1988: Jair Bolsonaro is running for councilor of the city of Rio de Janeiro by the extinct PDC;

Jair Bolsonaro is running for councilor of the city of Rio de Janeiro by the extinct PDC; nineteen ninety: is elected to the first of seven consecutive terms as a federal deputy. In all, Bolsonaro remained in the Chamber for 28 years elected by three different parties (PPR, PPB and PP).

is elected to the first of seven consecutive terms as a federal deputy. In all, Bolsonaro remained in the Chamber for 28 years elected by three different parties (PPR, PPB and PP). 2014: most voted federal deputy in Rio de Janeiro and the third in the country, with 464,572 votes.

most voted federal deputy in Rio de Janeiro and the third in the country, with 464,572 votes. 2014: stated that he would not rape deputy Maria do Rosário (PT-RS) because she “does not deserve it”. The defense of the then deputy argued that he had “parliamentary immunity”. He was sentenced to pay R$10,000 to parliamentarian.

stated that he would not rape deputy Maria do Rosário (PT-RS) because she “does not deserve it”. The defense of the then deputy argued that he had “parliamentary immunity”. He was sentenced to pay R$10,000 to parliamentarian. 2018: left the Christian Social Party (PSC) and joined the PSL. In July of the same year, the acronym announced Bolsonaro’s candidacy for the presidency.

left the Christian Social Party (PSC) and joined the PSL. In July of the same year, the acronym announced Bolsonaro’s candidacy for the presidency. 2018: on September 6, during the electoral campaign, he was stabbed during a campaign rally in Juiz de Fora (MG).

on September 6, during the electoral campaign, he was stabbed during a campaign rally in Juiz de Fora (MG). 2018: in October, he defeated Fernando Haddad (PT) in the second round, with 57.79 million votes, and was elected president.

in October, he defeated Fernando Haddad (PT) in the second round, with 57.79 million votes, and was elected president. 2019: After disagreements with the PSL leadership , Bolsonaro left the party and announced the creation of his own party, the Alliance for Brazil. However, the initiative did not reach the necessary number of supporters to continue in the TSE.

After disagreements with the PSL leadership Bolsonaro left the party and announced the creation of his own party, the Alliance for Brazil. However, the initiative did not reach the necessary number of supporters to continue in the TSE. 2020: The Supreme Court opened an inquiry to investigate allegations that Bolsonaro had politically interfered in the work of the PF and in inquiries related to family members. The accusations were made by former Minister of Justice and Public Security Sergio Moro, when he left office. The Federal Police concluded the investigation and Minister Alexandre de Moraes sent the conclusion to the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) and awaits the agency’s manifestation.

The Supreme Court opened an inquiry to investigate allegations that Bolsonaro had politically interfered in the work of the PF and in inquiries related to family members. The accusations were made by former Minister of Justice and Public Security Sergio Moro, when he left office. The Federal Police concluded the investigation and Minister Alexandre de Moraes sent the conclusion to the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) and awaits the agency’s manifestation. 2021: The Supreme Court authorized the opening of other investigations to investigate Bolsonaro:

Covaxin inquiry: investigation aimed to determine whether the president prevaricated in the case of alleged irregularities in the negotiation of the Indian vaccine Covaxin. On January 31, 2022, the PF concluded that Bolsonaro did not commit the crime. The report was sent to the STF. Case has been archived.

Fake News Survey: STF Minister Alexandre de Moraes included the president as investigated in the inquiry, opened in March 2019, which investigates the dissemination of fake news. The investigation takes into account the president’s attacks on the Brazilian electoral system and electronic voting machines.

Inquiry about confidential leakage: Minister Alexandre de Moraes opened an investigation to investigate Bolsonaro for the disclosure of a PF document that found an alleged attack on the TSE’s internal system in 2018. Moraes considered that the data could not have been released without authorization from the Justice.

Fake News Vaccine Survey: Minister Alexandre de Moraes responded to a request from the Covid CPI, and opened an inquiry to investigate the disclosure, by Bolsonaro, of a fake news that related vaccines against Covid to an alleged increased risk of developing AIDS. The investigation was opened to investigate the relationship between the disclosure of the news and the performance of an alleged criminal organization.

The Supreme Court authorized the opening of other investigations to investigate Bolsonaro: investigation aimed to determine whether the president prevaricated in the case of alleged irregularities in the negotiation of the Indian vaccine Covaxin. On January 31, 2022, the PF concluded that Bolsonaro did not commit the crime. The report was sent to the STF. Case has been archived. STF Minister Alexandre de Moraes included the president as investigated in the inquiry, opened in March 2019, which investigates the dissemination of fake news. The investigation takes into account the president’s attacks on the Brazilian electoral system and electronic voting machines. Minister Alexandre de Moraes opened an investigation to investigate Bolsonaro for the disclosure of a PF document that found an alleged attack on the TSE’s internal system in 2018. Moraes considered that the data could not have been released without authorization from the Justice. Minister Alexandre de Moraes responded to a request from the Covid CPI, and opened an inquiry to investigate the disclosure, by Bolsonaro, of a fake news that related vaccines against Covid to an alleged increased risk of developing AIDS. The investigation was opened to investigate the relationship between the disclosure of the news and the performance of an alleged criminal organization. 2022: Bolsonaro joined the PL, and the party launched the president’s pre-candidate for reelection.