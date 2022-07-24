PL spends BRL 127,000 to fill YouTube with ads

The PL (Liberal Party) spent around BRL 127,000 on 15 ads by President Jair Bolsonaro on YouTube and Google as of today, one day before the party convention that will launch the current president’s candidacy for reelection. Data released by Google Brazil showed that the acronym boosted videos of six – the most aired –, 15 and 30 seconds of Jair Bolsonaro, with the phrase: “Don’t skip this video, it’s for the good of Brazil”.

Google data showed that the values ​​for the boost paid by the acronym range from R$2,500 to R$25,000. The largest value was redirected to the states of Espírito Santo, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais and São Paulo. Just today, in the three states, it generated 2.5 to 3 million views.

However, Google does not report the exact amounts charged for each ad or the specific number of people reached by the boost.

Women, religious and sertanejos

In the videos, Bolsonaro appears next to one of his sons, Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ), kissing the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, and her daughter Laura, who wears a military uniform. Strategists from Bolsonaro’s campaign are trying to bring him closer to women, the public with the greatest rejection of the chief executive, according to surveys.

Bolsonaro also appears speaking at government events, praying alongside religious leaders, such as Pastor Silas Malafaia, during his stint in the Brazilian Army as a young man and saying goodbye.

Ads also have a jingle sung by the country duo Mateus and Cristiano, who had been introduced to Bolsonaro in May, in São Paulo, at a meeting with the participation of former Defense Minister Braga Netto and Bolsonarista businessman Luciano Hang.

“Like him, he never existed. He’s the salvation of our Brazil. Hey, in the myth I ‘put’ faith. He’s the one who defends the nation and has our flag in his heart. He’s the people’s captain”, sings the duo in the ad. .

The videos have a QR Code that, when scanned, redirects the user to the Liberal Party page.

In the Political Ads Transparency report made available by Google to the public (access here), updated daily, it is “possible to find information about political ads served on the company’s advertising platforms”, Google explained to the UOL in June.

O UOL tries to contact the Liberal Party. The note will be updated in case of return.

PT ads

The PT, in turn, started running its advertisements six days ago. The acronym broadcasts a video that shows the political contrasts in Brazil and proposes former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva as the answer to extremism in the country. So far, BRL 55,000 has been spent on 12 different ads.

Unlike the PL, which bets on São Paulo, the PT focuses its efforts on Rio de Janeiro. Of the total of R$ 55 thousand, R$ 35 thousand were spent in the state.

Google allows those who run political ads on its platform to target messages by geographic location, age and gender and contextual targeting options such as ad placement, themes and keywords across websites, apps, pages and videos. It is not allowed to use any other type of targeting in election ads.

*With Estadão Content