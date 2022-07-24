Power Rangers Actor Goes to ‘Death Row’ in the US: Understand

After Austin St. John – the first to wear the red uniform in Power Ranger – to be arrested in Texas (USA), on suspicion of having defrauded information to obtain emergency aid against Covid-19, another actor in the production faces serious charges in US Justice . John Julius Jacobson Jr., better known as Skylar Julius Deleon, 42, was sentenced to death in California, United States, for double murder.

Skylar participated in the world-renowned series when she was 14 years old, and made several appearances in other TV shows until she saw her career dwindle in the early 2000s. Due to lack of money, the former actor decided to commit crimes in the company of the former wife, Jennifer Henderson. The crimes, which started with petty robberies, got worse.

In 2004, the duo “Bonnie and Clyde” met Jackie and Thomas Hawks and planned to carry out a major heist on the yacht the couple had put up for sale. During the meeting to close the deal in Newport Beach, California, Skylar, his ex-wife and three other accomplices attacked the owners of the vessel, tied them up and threw them both into the sea. The bodies were never found. Years later, one of the accomplices claimed to have committed the crime, also triggering the former actor’s confession.

Now, because of the double murder, Skylar has been sentenced to death by lethal injection. However, due to the end of the death penalty in California, Skylar will live the rest of her life on death row. Jennifer received a life sentence without the possibility of parole. In prison, the former actor changed his name and gender to Skylar Precious DeLeon. In addition, Skylar also receives hormone therapy to achieve a more feminine appearance.