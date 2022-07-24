Prison of man who threatened Lula and STF ministers is maintained after custody hearing | Policy

This Saturday (23rd) the justice system upheld the arrest of Ivan Rejane Fonte Boa Pinto, arrested in Belo Horizonte for threatening former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and ministers of the Federal Supreme Court (STF). The decision was made during a custody hearing.

Ivan Rejane was arrested this Wednesday (22) by the Federal Police, by order of STF Minister Alexandre de Moraes. In a video circulating on social media, he said that Lula should walk safely because he would “hunt” the former president, federal deputy Gleisi Hoffmann (PT-PR), who is also the national president of the acronym, and deputy federal government Marcelo Freixo (PSB-RJ).

In the same recording, the man also says that he will “hunt mainly” STF ministers and mentions the names of Alexandre de Moraes, Luís Roberto Barroso, Luiz Fux, Luiz Edson Fachin, Ricardo Lewandowski, Gilmar Mendes, Cármen Lúcia and Rosa Weber.

The custody hearing is a procedure provided for by law and aims to check the regularity of the arrest. During the procedural act, the Judiciary checks, for example, if there was abuse or mistreatment.

According to the records, Ivan Rejane reported that he had no complaints about the conduct of the officers at the time of his arrest. He also said that he is alone in a cell in the prison’s infirmary and that he is being treated well.

Ivan Rejane also stated that the director of the penitentiary found it “prudent” for him to be alone, as he has an internet channel in which he takes a stand against drug use, “which causes animosity with the other prisoners”.

The hearing, by videoconference, began at 11:20 am and was chaired by judge Airton Vieira, a magistrate who works in the office of Minister Alexandre de Moraes. The act was also accompanied by the defense of Ivan Rejane and a representative of the Public Ministry.

Still at the hearing, according to the official records of the STF, the defense informed that it will present to the Court requests for revocation and relaxation of the prison.

In this Friday’s decision, in which he determined the arrest, Minister Alexandre de Moraes pointed out that “the facts found reveal that Ivan Rejane Fonte Boa Pinto uses his social networks and messaging apps to propagate and recruit people for his criminal intent”.

“Individual guarantees […] cannot be used as a true protective shield for the practice of illicit activities, nor as an argument for removal or reduction of civil or criminal liability for criminal acts, under penalty of disrespect for a true rule of law”, added the STF minister in decision.