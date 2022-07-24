Prize accumulates and is estimated at R$ 7 million

Nobody got the five numbers right in Quina’s 5905 contest, in the draw held today by Caixa Econômica Federal, and the main prize accumulated. The dozens drawn were 11-20-27-26-64.

Caixa reported that 73 bets hit the court and will win R$ 6,323.41 each. Another 5,592 people matched three numbers and will receive R$ 78.61 each. Already 144,811 bets hit two numbers and will receive R$ 3.03 each.

The next contest will be on Monday (25) with an estimated prize of R$ 7 million.

How to participate in the next Quina draw?

You can choose from five to 15 numbers from 1 to 80. Bets must be placed up to one hour before the contest, that is, the accredited lottery shops and Caixa’s official website will register the games until 19:00 (Brasília time) draw day.

How much does the Quina bet cost?

Betting on Quina costs a minimum of R$2 (with five numbers), but can reach R$6,006 (with 15 numbers). If the bet is placed on the site, the minimum purchase in a virtual session is R$30, but this amount may include games in other lotteries.

What is the chance of winning Quina’s top prize?

With the minimum bet of five numbers (which costs BRL 2), you have a one in 24 million chance of getting them all right and taking the highest prize in Quina. If you put another ten in the game, the price of the bet rises to R$ 12, but the chances become one in four million.

How does Quina’s official pool work?

Group bets on the Quina pool start at BRL 10, but the minimum odds are BRL 3 per participant. Caixa allows from two to 50 shares in this modality.