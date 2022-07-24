PSG goes to market and is close to announcing player valued at R$ 112 million

With big plans for the new season that has already started, PSG, with Neymar, Messi, Mbappé and co., has sent another signing for the European football season. With Renato Sanches, from Lille, cocked, the defender mukiele24 years old, from Leipzig, is close to being made official as a new signing.

Mukiele is PSG’s plan B amid interest in Inter’s Skriniar. The defender was, until then, the priority of the Paris club, but Inter’s tough game hampered interest and, therefore, Mukiele should be hired. He will arrive at the new club to fight for a position in the starting lineup.

On the market, Mukiele is valued at 20 million euros. The amount of the PSG operation is still unknown, but the figures should be published in the press soon. With Mukiele and Renato, PSG should close the squad for the season that has already started.

Neymar stays at PSG

Meanwhile, Neymar confirms that he is staying at PSG for the season. The shirt 10 ended the rumors and confirmed his stay after the club’s departure from France.

“I want to stay at Paris Saint Germain. Nobody at the club has told me anything about my plans for the future, how things are,” he said.

“I don’t know what kind of plans they have for me – I want to stay.”