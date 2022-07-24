PVC highlights Botafogo’s promise: ‘Long live the ability of Brazilian football to discover talents like Jeffinho’

Jeffinho was the best in the game Botafogo 2 x 0 Atletico-PRthis Saturday, at Nilton Santos Stadium, for the Brazilian championship. The opinion is of commentator Paulo Vinícius Coelho, given in the program “Troca de Passes”, from “SporTV”.

– Experience the ability of Brazilian football to discover talents like Jeffinho, the owner of the game. He played too much. He played the State in Resende, came to the under-23 in Botafogo, three weeks ago he didn’t start well against América-MG, in the last four games he started very well. He has played very well, he took over, he won the position and against Athletico he was the best on the field – he praised PVC.

The commentator sees prospects for improvement in the Botafogo.

– Lucas Fernandes started to play well against Goiás, he had an injury, he was out for a while, now he played a good game, below Jeffinho and Carlos Eduardo. The team gives a lot of hope because they can have Jeffinho and Luis Henrique on the wings. O Botafogo there is a process that will be longer, it was good for (John) Textor to say that he is satisfied and understanding the stages of the work, even though people keep asking Luís Castro at press conferences “what do you mean you won’t be fired?”. Textor understands that there are steps to be taken – he summarized.