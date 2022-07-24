Quantumania wins first poster; Look

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania had its first poster revealed today (23) minutes before the Marvel Studios panel at San Diego Comic-Con. The image, which can be seen below, shows Kang, a character from Jonathan Majors in the background, and reveals Cassie Lang’s costume (Kathryn Newton) in sequence:

In addition to Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly, Ant-Man: Quantumania will have the debut of Kathryn Newton (Big Little Lies), as Cassie Lang and featuring Jonathan Majors (Loki), as Kang the Conqueror.

The film officially hits theaters on July 27, 2023.

San Diego Comic-Con takes place between July 21 and 24 and has full coverage on Omelete’s website, networks and channel.

The first day was already marked by news from Dungeons & Dragons, Teen Wolf and The Legend of the Lost Treasure, while the Friday of the convention delivered previews and announcements of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, animations from Marvel Studios and The Walking Dead. Saturday, the busiest day of the event, brought panels from Warner Bros. and Marvel Studios.

