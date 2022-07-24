Quantumania wins preview at SDCC; Look

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania had its first preview revealed during the San Diego Comic-Conon the dashboard marvel studios, but the scene was released only to those in Hall H of the convention. Check the description:

“Scott Lang’s life has changed a lot since Endgame — at least that’s what the exclusive preview of Ant-Man 3 indicates. calling himself a hero — so true that it makes him a laughing stock among his family (Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer and Evangeline Lilly). According to Scott, however, his focus is on his daughter Cassie, and that should be the big theme of the film.

Cassie is already a teenager, and now the sweet child is rebellious, to the point where Scott breaks her out of prison. Behold, in the laboratory, tinkering with an apparently banal trinket, a portal opens that swallows them all and takes them to the Quantum Realm. They walk around with cloths covering their heads and are quite suspicious. In a sequence of quick cuts, Scott appears on the floor, his face bleeding; which suggests that the stakes will be great. But, as Kevin Feige said on the panel, there’s a reason this movie opens Phase 5 and his name is Kang.

In the preview, we saw the villain’s first encounter with Scott. The hero tries to intimidate him by saying he’s an Avenger—now a Lang classic—but to no avail. Kang gets very close to him and says with all the letters: “oh yeah? I’ve never heard of it.”

In addition to Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly, Ant-Man: Quantumania will have the premiere of Kathryn Newton (Big Little Lies), such as Cassie Lang and Jonathan Majors (Loki), as Kang the Conqueror.

The film officially hits theaters on February 17, 2023.

San Diego Comic-Con takes place between July 21 and 24 and has full coverage on Omelete’s website, networks and channel.

The first day was already marked by news from Dungeons & Dragons, Teen Wolf and The Legend of the Lost Treasure, while the Friday of the convention delivered previews and announcements of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, animations from Marvel Studios and The Walking Dead. Saturday, the busiest day of the event, brought panels from Warner Bros. and Marvel Studios.

