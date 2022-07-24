Quina 5904: BH bet earns more than BRL 2 million

Quina: BH gambler will earn more than BRL 2 million (photo: Reproduction/Box)

A bet from Belo Horizonte hit the five numbers of Quina (02 – 20 – 30 – 32 – 40), contest 5904, and earned R$ 2,136,967.22. A player from Petrolina, in Pernambuco, also scored the tens and will receive the same amount. The draw was held this Friday (22) at Espaço da Sorte Loterias Caixa, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo (SP).

Like Quina, Lotofácil 2579 won in Minas. A person from Carmo do Rio Claro, in the south/southwest of the state, got all 15 numbers right (01 – 03 – 04 – 07 – 08 – 10 – 12 – 15 – 16 – 17 – 18 – 19 – 22 – 23 – 25) and will share the main prize with winners from Brejões/BA, Oriximiná/PA and Jundiaí/SP. Each will pocket BRL 371,783.14. READ MORE – Mega-Sena 2502: six miners are awarded with five hits

This Saturday (23), the modalities will have higher values ​​because of the contests ending in zero and five. Quina 5905 has an estimated premium of R$6 million, while Lotofácil 2580 can pay R$5 million.

Caixa is also counting on this Saturday night Mega-Sena 2503 (R$ 13 million), Timemania 1812 (R$ 400 thousand), Dupla-Sena 2395 (R$ 800 thousand), Lucky Day 633 (R$ 1 million) and +Millionaire 9 (R$ 10 million).

Anyone who wants to participate can bet at lottery units until early afternoon or access Caixa Loterias electronic channels (website and app).

Prize redemption

Prizes can be redeemed at any accredited lottery house or Caixa branches. Amounts above R$ 1,903.98 will only be released at the bank, upon presentation of an identity document with CPF and wager receipt.

Transfers of amounts equal to or greater than BRL 10,000.00 will take place within a minimum period of two days after the winner’s presence at the agency.

If the bettor plays online, he will have the option of receiving through the Mercado Pago app, with a maximum value of R$ 1,903.98.

If you think it’s better to go to a lottery unit, you will need to carry the printed receipt of the bet and the six-number redemption code, generated by the Loterias Caixa portal, valid for 24 hours.