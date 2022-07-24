Raul Gazolla discovered Daniella Perez’s murderer after burial and had a fury – Zoeira

The first two episodes of “Brutal Pact”, that are already available on HBO Maxbring even more details about the murder of the actress of Daniella Perez, who died at the age of 22, in 1992, with moving testimonies from the artist’s husband, Raul Gazolla, and from her mother, the author of Gloria Perez novels.

In the documentary, Raul says that he learned from his mother, Norma, shortly after Dani’s funeral, that Guilherme de Pádua had murdered his wife. After that, the actor had a fit of rage.

Raul himself recalls the moment in the documentary and says that, when he found out what had happened, he wanted to “chew the killer’s neck”. I became an animal, I got very angry. I know it’s not a good feeling, but you can’t not have that moment when you know your wife was murdered, when you know the killer was her co-worker,” he says in the episode.

The actress Claudia Raia, who was close friends with Raul, also remembers the day: “He would scream, he would scream in a way that… I remember and my heart breaks”.

Marcela Honigman, Daniella’s producer at the time, still says in the production that Gazolla broke the entire chapel when he learned the information about the murderer. “There was a cloth with a pillow and he was biting that pillow. He screamed”.

Guilherme and Daniella were in the cast of the soap opera “De Corpo e Alma”, written by Glória, and lived a brief romance in the feuilleton. The last scene that the two recorded was even when the characters ended their relationship. Bira and Yasmin.

Upon learning what had happened, Raul was accompanied by famous friends such as Alexandre Frota, Fábio Assunção and Maurício Mattar, who also give testimonies in the series.

“Raul’s mother, at a certain moment of the wake, comes to me and says: ‘Frota, you won’t believe it, the police already know who killed Daniella’. The people all left and we closed the door. Gazola is sitting with his head down. He cried compulsively. I knelt between his legs and hugged his belly”, says Alexandre Frota in “Pacto Brutal”.

Frota also said that Tony Tornado was on Raul’s back giving him a massage and Maurício Mattar sat on one side and gave him his arm. “Another person sits here and gives him the other arm. So he was ‘stuck’ there. Norma comes in front of us here, between him and me, and says: ‘son, the police already know who killed Daniella. It was Guilherme de Padua’”, he added.

Maurício Mattar recalls that Gazolla regretted having greeted Guilherme de Pádua at the police station hours earlier. The soap opera actor even went to show solidarity with Dani’s family at the place.

Tactile contact with death

One of the strongest moments of the series is when Glória Perez narrates the encounter with her daughter’s body, in the place where it was discovered by the police. She was taken there by businessman and friend Nilson Raman.

Subtitle: The author of the novel and Daniella’s mother also recalled that her hand recoiled, horrified, when it touched her daughter’s body. Photograph: Reproduction / Instagram

“When the car was stopping, I saw the sneakers. I jumped out of the moving car, I jumped and ran out there. As you run, the image goes up until you see the whole person. You have an urge to say, ‘Get up!’ You think her arrival is magic, that you’re going to get her out of there. Then my hand touched. This tactile contact with death is horrible.”

The author of the novel and Daniella’s mother, also recalled that her hand drew back, horrified, “because then you feel what happened. The person’s cold. And then, you want to collect it, put it in your womb again, you know? In the nest again.” Because then you realize that you don’t have a child, you are born with a child. Because after a child is born, you won’t be able to remember your life without his presence.”

In the second episode of the series, the soap opera author regrets that at the time of the murder, the press explored the photos of the soap opera “De Corpo e Alma” in which Daniella appears with Guilherme de Pádua. Journalist Elsa Boechat, who was also instrumental in uncovering the case, says in her testimony in the documentary “Pacto Brutal” that to this day people ask her if the actors had an affair.

“This sort of thing has always shocked us. much. Why this image on the cover?”, asks Glória in the series, when showing the cover of a magazine at the time when Daniella and Guilherme appear in an atmosphere of intimacy in the soap opera.

“You are planting in people’s subconscious the idea that there was something in real life. It’s things like that that left the public’s imagination very strongly with this feeling that there might even have been something. This is much more aggressive than her on-site photos.”

The documentary even brings several strong images of Daniella’s body at the crime scene, from different angles, and shocking details of the murder that stopped Brazil at the time.

Guilherme de Pádua and his wife at the time, Paula Thomaz, do not give statements in the series. The decision was made by the directors of the documentary. “We made this decision: this documentary is not a place to give us space to listen to the two who were convicted of the crime”, said director Guto Barra.