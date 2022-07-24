Reality contestant ‘Largados e Pelados’ is found dead at 35 – Monet

+



Melanie Rauscher on the program Largados e Pelados (Photo: reproduction)

A participant of the reality show of survival ‘Largados e Pelados’ died at the age of 35. The information is from the website TMZ.

Melanie Rauscher was found lifeless in the guest room of a house in Prescott, Arizona, on July 17. She had been called upon to take care of the homeowners’ dog while they were away.

According to Corey Kasun, a representative for the Prescott Police Department, the couple found Rauscher lying on the bed. Next to it were cans of compressed air, which are normally used to dust off computers. The objects caught the attention of the detectives, but it is not yet known if the items are related to the death of the American.

Melanie Rauscher in the spin-off Largados e Pelados: A Tribo (Photo: reproduction)

So far, agents have not found a suicide note or drug use equipment. They also did not identify clues that would point to a murder, and therefore await the coroner’s report to understand the cause of Rauscher’s death.

Melanie Rauscher participated in ‘Largados e Pelados’ in 2013. In the program, two participants (usually a man and a woman) are left in a remote location without clothes, food, water or any other kind of supplies. In this way, they need to join efforts to survive in the midst of nature.

Rauscher was also part of the reality spin-off, ‘Largados e Pelados – A Tribo’ in 2015.

Jeremy McCaa, who was also challenged on the show, mourned the death of his survival partner on his Facebook page. “We had such great chemistry on the show, and she blossomed into a friendship that words cannot describe. Her laugh was unique. Her friendship was incredible. Even though we weren’t of the same blood, we were family. I could always count on her.” he wrote. “We had so many moments where we supported each other. She was my swamp wife, a best friend, a strong woman, an amazing person and I will always cherish our times together.”

McCaa added: “You were taken from us too soon. You will always be my Mel. I love you and I will see you again one day. The world has lost an amazing person. Please keep her family and friends in your prayers. . See you later, my Queen”.