Reduction in gasoline prices could cause deflation in July – Economy

(photo: Ed Alves/CB)

The drop in the price of gasoline due to the reduction of several taxes should have a direct impact on the country’s official inflation in the coming months. The general expectation is that there will be deflation in the Extended Consumer Price Index (IPCA) in July. Estimates vary between a negative variation of 0.6% and 0.7%, and that the index of the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) has a variation close to zero in the month of August.

Fuels account for around 7% of the IPCA, the official inflation indicator, according to IBGE data. Economists calculate that the relief in the price paid by distributors, announced by Petrobras this week — which reduced the average sale price of gasoline at distributors by R$ 0.20 — could reach 2% for drivers at gas stations.

Dealers had already been lowering the price at pumps in most states, due to the reduction in the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) on fuels. According to the projection of the chief economist at Banco Original, Marco Caruso, the IPCA in July should fall by 0.60% and, in August, rise by 0.04%. “This decision by Petrobras will have the greatest impact in August. It represents a drop of 4.93% in refineries and, assuming a pass-through of 50%, we are talking about a drop of approximately 2.5% in inflation just for gasoline,” he said. .

The chief economist at Ativa Investimentos, tore Sanchez, pointed out that, this month, the impact of the drop in fuel prices on the IPCA will not yet be so significant, because the last reduction made by Petrobras has not yet reached the tip, that is, to the final consumer. “There is still a lag in the transmission of the drop in prices. The political component is also very uncertain, considering that we had an expectation of a rise in the price of gasoline”, he said.

The relief in the international price of a barrel of oil, which returned to below US$ 100 in recent days, also made possible the deflation expected for this month’s IPCA. For Nomad’s head of Investments, Caio Fasanella, it is still not possible to price the size of the impact of this reduction on annualized inflation, due to market conditions. “There is still no consensus among economists, because there may be changes depending on other factors, such as the exchange rate, which can cause inflationary pressure,” he explained.

reviews

Some institutions started to estimate an IPCA up to 1.5 percentage points lower than previously projected. “This whole issue of tax reduction, plus the deceleration of inflation until the end of the year should impact from 1% to 1.5% on the IPCA this year, to the point that the inflation projection is between 7 and 7.5% “, said Matheus Peanha, researcher and economist at the Brazilian Institute of Economics at Fundao Getulio Vargas (FGV Ibre).

According to Penhaa, there is still room for further declines in fuel prices, which should generate even greater deflation in the following months. “Who would have thought that, in this crazy inflationary year of 2022, we would have a month with negative inflation. The prospects show that there may be new drops in gasoline ahead. We also have a perspective of a drop in oil prices. The commodity has fluctuated, but the downward trend. The exchange rate is also heading towards a more stable field, which should generate an even greater deceleration in fuel”, he said.

The government is running out of time in an attempt to show consumers that it has worked to reduce the burden on voters’ pockets. Yesterday, a decree was issued that makes the deadline for the purchase of decarbonization credits in the fuel sector more flexible, a measure that can also help to further reduce the price at gas stations. According to the Minister of Mines and Energy, Adolfo Sachsida, diesel and gasoline should have a reduction of R$ 0.10.

Analysts believe that this drop in inflation will be an important component for the election campaign, which begins in August. “Fuel like diesel, which is used in road transport, also ends up impacting the price increase of other items in the basket of products, such as food, because they affect the distribution costs of the products. hold the spread of inflation a little in relation to the other items,” said Fasanella.