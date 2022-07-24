Reduction in the tariff of electricity bills will be carried out in 10 distributors

The National Electric Energy Administration (Aneel) approved on the 12th the review and reduction of tariffs on electricity bills for 10 distributors that went through the electricity tariff process in 2022. The new energy price was implemented on the following day (13). The decision was announced after Congress passed a law that establishes the return of PIS/Cofins charged on consumer electricity bills. Check now for more information!

Read more: 17% ceiling on ICMS: Senate approves project to reduce fuel prices

Withdrawal of ICMS from the calculation of federal taxes

The Federal Supreme Court (STF) considered the inclusion of ICMS in the PIS/Cofins tax base illegal and decided to revoke the state tax. The decision ultimately resulted in a credit advantage for consumers who overpaid on bills, now resulting in lower rates.

The refund credit authorized by the Federal Revenue is 48.3 billion reais. Of these, BRL 12.6 billion are allocated to energy tariffs and the remainder will be allocated to consumer benefits.

Open rates in 2022

Due to the injunction, Aneel delayed the decision on the tariffs of the distributors Energisa Mato Grosso do Sul (EMS), Energisa Mato Grosso (EMT) and Equatorial Alagoas and Light, whose credits have not yet been authorized by the Federal Revenue Service.

For concessionaires that have not yet gone through the tariff process in 2022, Aneel informed that it will make the appropriate calculations for the impact of returns as companies adjust.

Another measure that will help reduce the value of electricity bills is promoted by Complementary Law No. 194 (LCP) of 2022, which sets a ceiling for ICMS electricity rates, according to the agency. The application will be made in the states after the inspection of the treasuries of the respective state governments.

Discounts on electricity bills

As a way of meeting the requirements, Aneel revised the price of electricity and determined that concessionaires will offer the following discounts on energy bills: