Referee who expelled Vítor Pereira returns to referee Corinthians game in Brasileirão; see scout

Corinthians returns to its path in the Brazilian Championship this Sunday night. This time, the alvinegro club faces Atlético Mineiro, at 6 pm, at Mineirão, in Belo Horizonte. The teams already know the referee responsible for the match valid for the 19th round of the national tournament.

The one chosen to officiate tonight’s match is Ramon Abatti Abel, referee from Santa Catarina. In total, the professional commanded six games for the Parque São Jorge club, with a record of five wins and one draw – see full scout.

The last time Ramon was the referee of a Corinthians match was 14 days ago, on July 10, when Vítor Pereira’s men matched forces with Flamengo, at Neo Química Arena, and won 1-0. Rodinei scored against at the beginning of the complementary stage and gave the home team the three points.

The match was marked by the expulsion of coach Vítor Pereira, who took “hook” from two games in the competition. In the 33rd minute, after Adson fell in the area in dispute with Ayrton Lucas, the Portuguese complained a lot about not having been awarded a penalty and received a red card – the coach had already received a yellow card before being withdrawn from the field.

In the summary, the referee detailed the reasons that led him to take the expulsion attitude. In yellow, it was for “disapproving with words or gestures the decisions of the referee”, while red was due to “after being warned with a yellow card, he said the following words in my direction and with offensive gestures: vai se f…, will take the c…”.

For the duel between Corinthians and Atlético Mineiro, Ramon Abatti Abel will have the help of Kleber Lucio Gil and Thiaggo Americano Labes in the flags. The fourth referee will be Vinicius Gomes do Amaral, while Daniel Nobre Bins will be responsible for video refereeing.

