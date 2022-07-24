Regina Duarte will have to return R$ 320 thousand from the Rouanet law

The company of which Regina Duarte is managing partner must return R$ 319.6 thousand to the National Culture Fund (FNC), linked to the Rouanet Law. (Photo: REUTERS/Adriano Machado)

A play by the company A Vida é Sonho Produções Artísticas Ltda., in which the actress Regina Duarte is managing partner, was denied appeal to use resources from Rouanet Law.

The decision, signed by the special secretary of Culture of the government of Jair Bolsonaro, was published in the Official Gazette this Thursday. The text states that “the disapproval of the accountability of the ‘Coração Bazar’ project was maintained”.

The project in question had raised BRL 321,000, but had support rejected by the then Ministry of Culture in 2018, so the company must return BRL 319,600 to the National Culture Fund (FNC).

The information about the irregularity was anticipated by Veja magazine, in an article published in January 2020, and confirmed by GLOBO.

On the occasion, the actress’ son and one of the company’s partners, André Duarte, said that the mother will “comply with what the Justice determines”.

— One of the counterparts of this project was the realization of four benefit shows, without admission charge. We even accomplish more than that. However, when it came time to pay the bills, we did not find the receipts and proof that these shows had been performed,” explained André Duarte.

However, in an interview given to “Programa do Bial” in May 2019, Regina Duarte criticized the use of the Rouanet Law by famous artists. She also showed to be aligned with a liberal view of the role of the state, in defending a lesser role of the government in culture.

— Regarding the Rouanet Law, transparency is essential in the use of public money. I think the government that uses the population’s money should support those who are starting, regional culture – said Regina, who came to occupy the post of special secretary of Culture for two months in 2020.

The play “Coração Bazar” was shown in São Paulo in 2004, and later went through several cities, also being staged in Portugal. In 2007, he spent a short time at Canecão, in Rio.

In the monologue, the actress unfolds into seven characters that represent the most diverse facets of the female sex, with impressions about everyday life and reflections on life, and excerpts from texts by authors such as Carlos Drummond de Andrade and Clarice Lispector.

Sought by e-mail, the company A Vida é Sonho has not yet commented on the denied appeal.

