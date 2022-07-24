Relocation to the job market? These are the 4 professions of the future

We are not always satisfied with the position we occupy in the company or even in the job market. In addition, we know that when we work dissatisfied at this level, we earn less and end up feeding a more exhausting. Wouldn’t this be the ideal time to change?

If you’ve come to that conclusion, maybe it’s time to look for a new job, but where? We always tend to think that while the current position is not ideal, it is stable. Is it worth dropping everything?

In that case, the best thing to do is aim right. As? Betting on a career in areas that will become gigantic over time. Don’t worry, because we’re going to help you with that by showing you five of these professions. See if any of them fit your profile.

data engineer

Let’s start with a position in enterprise computing. We know that more and more companies and industries are using and abusing technology in their systems of operations. That’s why the data engineer is making himself so necessary now.

Taking care that business data is safe, stored and accessible whenever needed is part of the work of this professional, whose average salary is R$7,700.

Cybersecurity Specialist

This is another contemporary technological position that has gained prominence. We know that hackers and cyber-terrorists have more resources than ever to steal information and cause a lot of headache.

And to make the data more insurancethere is now a market aimed at cybersecurity specialists, as they are the ones who will ensure that companies have their entire network safe and secure from intrusion and theft.

The professional has an average salary of R$ 3,400, but he can earn much more, as the numbers vary according to the company in which he is working.

Environmental manager

We know that we have neglected our commitment to keeping the planet a clean and livable place, but the promise is that this is likely to change in the coming years.

Several professionals are using technology to make it possible for more and more people to be friends with nature, in addition they seek to find a greater number of natural resources. The work of a professional to manage all this will be increasingly sought after.

An environmental manager, who can be an environmental engineer, has an average salary of R$ 2,894, however this number can go up a lot depending on the contractor.

Psychologist

An ancient profession, but never before in history has it been so in demand. Mental health has become a common topic among people, talked about without preconceptionbecause the whole idea that “therapy is for crazy people” disappeared due to the increase in the number of people needing the services of this type of professional.

This has greatly increased the demand for professionals in this area. Although the average salary of a psychologist is R$2,468, we remind you that he is self-employed and can earn much more when working on his own.