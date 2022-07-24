remember the most striking youtuber videos

Youtuber Julia Tolezano, known as Jout Jout, returned to post a video this Saturday (23), after two years without new content on YouTube, for a farewell: she announced the closure of her channel on the platform.

In 2019, Jout Jout reported that he would take a break until Carnival 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic began. “We are back to say that the time has come to end this beautiful cycle started there in 2014, with a lot of butterflies in the belly and no idea of ​​where we would end up. video published this Saturday (23).

Born in Niterói (RJ), she holds a degree in journalism from PUC-RJ (Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro). In college, she met Caio Franco, an ex-boyfriend, work partner and frequent character in the channel’s videos.

The content produced by the 30-year-old journalist was a symbol for a new generation of feminists, with her frank and didactic conversations about complex subjects such as relationships, behavior, sex and other topics.

“My channel talks about truisms, it makes people realize obvious things. I say: just because your body is different from a standard of perfection doesn’t mean you’re horrible. And then people get excited: ” Wow, really, I hadn’t called, damn it!”. I don’t give new information, I remind people of what they already know”, he said in an interview with Universa in 2018.

Remember five videos that marked the trajectory of the youtuber.

go with a cup

“You know when you’re menstruating and all the dogs in the world want to smell you? Your problems are over”, joked the youtuber in one of the first videos of the Jout Jout channel that went viral in 2015. In it, she explains how the menstrual cup works — at a time when the product was not yet so popular and there were not as many brands in the Brazilian market as there are today.

Don’t take off the red lipstick

One of the most remarkable videos of Jout Jout was the one entitled “Don’t take off the red lipstick”. In it, the youtuber talked about the data of abusive relationships, how to identify a relationship that is not healthy and also about the importance of the support network to get out of this relationship.

“Many women stop me on the street to this day because of this video, to say that I helped them or that I helped a friend, aunt, cousin, sister to end an abusive relationship”, said Jout Jout in an interview with Correio Braziliense.

The lack that the lack makes

In 2018, a youtuber video reached millions of views: a review of the children’s book “A Parte Que Missa”, by poet and illustrator Shel Silverstein. The book entered the bestseller list after the publication of Jout Jout.

The book tells the story of a circular being who is not complete and believes that there is a way in the world that will complete him, making him feel fully happy. In a metaphor about life, as analyzed by Jout Jout, he sets out on a search for this missing part.

“I don’t know about you, but there’s always something missing. Sometimes there’s a lot missing, sometimes just a little thing that seems like a world of shortages. For many, the essential is missing and then what’s missing for you seems nothing, but it’s too much where you’re looking.”

let’s make a scandal

As well as other feminist themes, she also addressed the so-called “rape culture” and explained, in a video, how women can respond and defend themselves against sexist and misogynistic situations. The video was posted around the time that a MasterChef contestant, Valentina Schulz, was sexually harassed online at age 12.

Why, How and Where

Jout Jout’s ex-boyfriend, Caio Franco, was a great partner of the youtuber, behind the video cameras, and the couple even earned the affectionate nickname of “Cajout”. But when they decided to end their relationship in 2016, Jout Jout explained to the channel’s fans the decisions they had made, in a frank conversation about their open relationship and also about their partnership, which continued after the split. “It’s not failure,” said the youtuber about the breakup.