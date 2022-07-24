Renault’s new SUV will have a dual-clutch automatic transmission

According to Quatro Rodas magazine, the dual-clutch automatic transmission will be linked to the 1.0 Turbo TCe Flex engine in Renault’s new compact SUV.

Without the glow of the past, the Renault bet on restyling to hold its sales until 2024, when the French brand will have a new batch of products and engines. To this end, the brand invested R$ 2 billion in Brazil to have the new CMF-B platform and new 1.0 Turbo TCe Flex engine.

SEE TOO:

Contrary to what was imagined, the new 1.0 engine that will debut in Renault’s compact SUV will not be linked to the CVT gearbox but to a six-speed dual-clutch automated gearbox according to our friends at Four wheels. However, the DCT gearbox will have the dry box and not the more modern ones with the clutch immersed in oil.

Photo | Jhony Ruseler – Dacia Stepway is used for engine and gearbox tests

Dacia Steway is a mule

Called the HJF Project, Renault’s new compact SUV already has units in its definitive storage under lock and key at the factory in São José dos Pinhais (PR). On the streets, what draws attention are the two Dacia Stepway prototypes that serve as mules for engine and transmission tests. The prototypes were spotted in Santa Catarina by reader Jhony Ruseler.

Renault’s new SUV will also inherit elements of the Stepway bodywork, but with new front and rear.

The debut of the new SUV will be in 2024, when the current Logan and Sandero will say goodbye to the production lines in Brazil and putting an end to the French manufacturer’s cycle of activity in popular segments. The new Renault will operate in higher value-added cars and the new compact SUV will be the first in a series of new products to be produced using the new CMF-B platform.

FOLLOW AUTOS SEGREDOS ALSO ON YOUTUBE: