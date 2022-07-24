Revenue releases consultation of the 3rd batch of IR 2022 refund and will pay R$ 127.6 million in the region of Campinas | Campinas and Region

The Federal Revenue released this Friday (22) the consultation of the 3rd batch of refund of the Individual Income Tax of 2022, and intends to pay R$ 127,623,631.56 to the taxpayers of the regional management of Campinas, sp). all in all, 108.9 thousand people were contemplated, and there are remaining amounts of another 11 years to be paid. The credit will be made on the 29th of July.

In addition to the priority groups – the elderly, people with physical or mental disabilities, those with serious illnesses and also those whose main source of income is teaching -, are included in this lot those who submitted the 2022 statement by May 3.

Taxpayers can check the situation with the federal agency by using the CPF number on the Revenue website or via mobile phone app.

Click here to check if you are in the 3rd batch of IRPF 2022

“The payment of the refund is made directly to the bank account informed in the Income Tax Declaration, either directly or by indicating a PIX key. If, for some reason, the credit is not carried out (for example, the informed account has been deactivated) , the amounts will be available for redemption for up to 1 (one) year at Banco do Brasil”, the agency said.

The management of the Federal Revenue Service of Campinas includes, in addition to the metropolis, Hortolândia, Indaiatuba, Jaguariúna, Paulínia, Sumaré, Valinhos and Vinhedo. In the table below, see the amounts and number of contributors who will receive credits per year.

3rd batch of 2022 IRPF refunds in the Campinas region – July Exercise of the Declaration Total declarations Value of refunds 2008 1 BRL 5,155.76 2012 3 BRL 5,476.26 2013 1 BRL 1,066.96 2014 4 BRL 1,390.15 2015 7 BRL 5,524.09 2016 13 BRL 22,257.34 2017 44 BRL 175,049.48 2018 220 BRL 325,954.41 2019 319 BRL 280,242.16 2020 642 BRL 566,425.92 2021 1,741 BRL 1,475,642.06 2022 105,959 BRL 124,759,446.97 Total 108,954 BRL 127,623,631.56

The taxpayer will be able to know, when carrying out the consultation, whether or not there are pending issues that prevent the payment of the refund, that is, if he has fallen into the so-called “fine mesh” of the lion.

To find out if it’s in the fine mesh, taxpayers can also access the Income Tax “statement” on the Federal Revenue’s website at the so-called e-CAC (Virtual Service Center).

To access the IR statement, it is necessary to use the access code generated on the Federal Revenue website itself, or a digital certificate issued by an authorized authority.

See the step by step of the IR statement

Refunds for declarations that present inconsistency (in a mesh situation) are released only after they have been corrected by the citizen, or after the taxpayer presents proof that his declaration is correct.

If there are issues, the paths are:

Correct the Declaration presented, without any fine or penalty, by means of a Rectifying Declaration, if there are errors in what was declared to the Federal Revenue. This correction will not be possible after the taxpayer has been summoned or notified;

Wait for a statement from the Federal Revenue to present documentation that explains the pending presented in the Statement;

Present, in virtual form, all the vouchers and documents that attest to the amounts declared and indicated as pending in the Statement. To present the documents, it is necessary to carefully check the guidelines of the DIRPF Processing Extract and formalize a Digital Process for the Tax Mesh through the e-CAC Portal. For information on the Digital Process of the Fiscal Mesh, consult the Tax Mesh – Customer Service, from the Where Meeting space.