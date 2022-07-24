Revenue releases consultation of the 3rd batch of refunds

posted on 07/22/2022 10:10



(credit: Marcello Casal JrAgência Brasil)

The Federal Revenue released, this Friday (22/7), the consultation of the third batch of the 2022 Income Tax refund, which also includes residual refunds from previous years. Payment must be deposited next Friday (29/7). Bank credit for 5,242,668 taxpayers has a total value of RS 6.3 billion. The money will be deposited with a correction of 2.02%, according to the IRS.

In the third batch, taxpayers who submitted the declaration by May 2nd, did not fall into the fine mesh and are part of the group that is not a priority. Citizens covered by the legal priorities who sent the declaration at any time, without errors, must also enter this lot.

Among the priority group should receive 9,461 elderly taxpayers over 80 years old, 62,969 taxpayers between 60 and 79 years old, 6,361 taxpayers with some physical or mental disability or serious illness and 29,540 taxpayers whose main source of income is teaching. There were also 5,134,337 non-priority taxpayers who submitted the declaration until 05/03/2022.

To find out if the refund is available, the taxpayer must access the revenue page, click on “My Income Tax” and then on “Consult the Refund”. The website contains guidelines and service delivery channels. If identified If there is any pending in the declaration, the taxpayer can rectify the declaration, correcting the information that may be wrong.

The IRS also provides an application for tablets and smartphones that makes it possible to directly consult information on the release of IRPF refunds and the cadastral status of an enrollment in the CPF.

Payment of the refund is made directly to the bank account informed in the declaration, either directly or by indicating a Pix key. If, for some reason, the credit is not carried out, if the account informed has been deactivated, for example, the amounts will be available for redemption for up to one year at Banco do Brasil.

In this case, the citizen may reschedule the credit of the amounts through the BB Portal, or by calling the BB Relationship Center through the telephone numbers 4004-0001 (capital cities), 0800-729-0001 (other locations) and 0800-729-0088 ( special telephone exclusively for the hearing impaired).