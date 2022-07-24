Ricky Martin returns to the stage after controversy

After winning the case over allegations of abuse and incest he received from his 21-year-old nephew, Ricky Martin took the stage in Los Angeles.

“This is going to be a beautiful night,” Martin told the crowd after opening with his hits “Till I Get to You,” “La Bomba” and “Livin’ La Vida Loca.”

Are you ready to have fun? All I want is for you to forget all your troubles. I want you to focus on love and light. Ricky Martin

Martin’s nephew, who has accused the singer of sexual abuse, has asked that the case be dropped in a Puerto Rican court.

Yesterday, to TMZ, Martin commented on the case.

In the video released by TMZ, Martin commented on how he felt in recent weeks, after the accusations of his nephew came to light.

“It was painful and devastating, not just for me but for my family and friends. I was muzzled by Puerto Rican law until the case was concluded,” he revealed.

As for his nephew, Martin points out that the wish that he “find help so that he can start a new life full of love, truth and joy and that doesn’t hurt anyone else”.

As reported earlier, the musician has denied his nephew’s allegations and lawyers have reported that the nephew has psychological problems.