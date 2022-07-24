Russia adds new hostile countries to its list

Photo: Playback/Pixabay

Russia decided to expand its list of hostile countries and stressed that this is not a final version and could be further extended. “Denmark, Greece, Croatia, Slovakia and Slovenia are included in the list of countries that carry out hostile actions towards Russia, in particular, its diplomatic missions and consulates abroad”, reads the official note.

In addition, the list indicates the number of people in Russia with whom diplomatic missions of hostile countries and their consulates will be able to carry out work contracts. Slovenia and Croatia are banned from employing staff in their diplomatic missions.

In March of this year, the Russian government of Russia formalized a list of hostile nations that imposed or acceded to sanctions against Moscow, which covers all EU member states, the US, the UK, Japan and around 20 other countries.

EU adds more Russian people and entities to sanctions list

Meanwhile, the Council of the European Union also established restrictive measures on 54 more individuals and 10 entities for their involvement in the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which complements the new sanctions package adopted this week by the European bloc. According to the Council, the new package introduces a ban on imports of Russian gold and people from Russia’s political and cultural scene are added to the list, including the mayor of Moscow, members of state and provincial bodies, leaders and high-level military officials, politicians appointed in Ukrainian territories invaded by Russia, pro-Kremlin and anti-Ukrainian propagandists, and major business sponsors.

“We are adding to the list another major Russian bank, Sberbank, and preventing it from transacting outside Russia. We are also adding more individuals involved in Russia’s unprovoked aggression against Ukraine, such as military officers, the club of motorcyclists Nightwolves and disinformation agents,” said EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borell.

The entity reported that these individuals and entities are subject to an asset freeze, and EU citizens and companies are prohibited from placing funds at their disposal, in addition to the persons on the list being prevented from entering or transiting the territories of the Union.

In recent months, among the sanctions already adopted by the bloc, the freezing of the Russian Central Bank’s reserves in the EU and the exclusion of several Russian institutions from the Swift system for financial transactions stand out.