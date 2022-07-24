Russia attacks Black Sea port, day after Ukraine grain export deal







Mine warning sign on Odessa beach, Ukraine photo: Reuters

THE Russia attacked the port city of odessaat Ukraineless than 24 hours after Moscow and Kiev struck a deal to resume grain exports across the Black Seaaccording to the ambassador of the USA in Ukraine, Bridget Brink, on her official Twitter account.

“Outrageous. Russia attacks the port city of Odessa less than 24 hours after signing an agreement to allow shipments of agricultural exports. The Kremlin continues to use food as a weapon. Russia must be held accountable,” the ambassador wrote.

According to information from the agency Reuters, the attack hit two infrastructures in the port of Odessa. It is not yet clear what the size of the damage to exports will be. It is estimated that more than 20 million tons of grain are ready to be exported.

A spokesman for the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Oleg Nikolenko, called Russia’s attack on the port of Odessa, Ukraine, a “spit in the face” by President Vladimir Putin against the secretary general of Ukraine. United Nations (UN), Antonio Guterresand the president of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoganwho worked for the agreement between Moscow and Kiev to resume agricultural exports across the Black Sea.

A port in the city of Odessa, Ukraine, is attacked by Russia a day after an agreement with Ukraine to export grain Photo: Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

The pact was signed yesterday in Istanbul and could release more than 20 million tonnes of grain stranded in the port of Odessa since the war in Ukraine began on February 24.

“Ukraine emphasizes the need for strict implementation of the agreements concerning the restoration of the safe export of Ukrainian agricultural products through the Black Sea from three ports: Odesa, Chornomorsk and Yuzhnoye,” the spokesman wrote in a Facebook post.

Nikolenko also called on the UN and Turkey to “ensure that Russia fulfills its obligations” related to the agreement. Otherwise, Moscow must be “fully held responsible for the deepening of the global food crisis”, he concluded.