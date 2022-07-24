Russian attack on Ukrainian port could damage grain deal | World

Ukraine accused Russia on Saturday of launching missiles at the strategic port of Odessa and of “breaking its promises”.

The attack came a day after the two countries had struck a deal to resume grain exports, blocked by the war.

Firefighters fight the flames after a Russian attack on the port of Odessa, Ukraine – Photo: Press service of the Joint Forces of the South Defence/Handout via Reuters

Ukrainian air force spokesman Yuriy Ignat said that the port of Odessa was attacked while grain shipments were being processed, and that two more missiles were intercepted.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev — Photo: Valentyn Ogirenko/REUTERS

In a meeting with US lawmakers, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said: “This proves that no matter what Russia says or promises, it will always find a way to break the agreements.”

Russia has not officially commented on the accusation, but according to Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, it denies having attacked the port.

For the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Oleg Nikolenko, when firing missiles at the port, Russian President Vladimir Putin “spit in the face of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Turkish President Recep ( Tayyip) Erdogan, who have gone to great lengths to reach this agreement.” He added that Russia must assume “full responsibility” if the agreement fails and “the world food crisis” deepens.

UN and countries react to attack

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “unequivocally” condemned the attack and stressed that “full implementation (of the agreement) by the Russian Federation, Ukraine and Turkey is imperative”.

In a similar vein, EU diplomacy chief Josep Borrell said the attack “demonstrates Russia’s total disregard for international law and commitments”, while British Chancellor Liz Truss called it “completely unjustified”.

“This attack casts serious doubt on the credibility of Russia’s commitment to this Friday’s deal,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

According to the governor of the Odessa region, Maksym Marchenko, the attacks left “several people injured”, without giving further details.

The pact – which was signed in Turkey – is the first major agreement between the warring parties since the start of the Russian invasion on February 24. The agreement seeks to help alleviate the hunger that, according to the UN, affects 47 million more people due to the war.

Ukraine refused to directly sign the same document with Russia, so both countries signed separate identical agreements with Turkey and the UN, in the presence of Guterres and Erdogan in Istanbul.

“Today there is a beacon on the Black Sea, a beacon of hope, a beacon of relief,” Guterres said shortly before the signing. Erdogan, a key player in the negotiation, said he hoped the deal would “revive the path to peace”.

Before signing, Ukraine warned that it would give “an immediate military response” if Russia violated the pact and attacked its ships or invaded its ports.

Zelensky said the UN must ensure compliance with the agreement, which includes transiting Ukrainian grain ships through safe corridors to avoid mines in the Black Sea.

Up to 20 million tons of wheat and other grain are blocked in Ukrainian ports, especially Odessa, by Russian warships.

Zelensky estimates the value of Ukraine’s grain stockpiles at around $10 billion.

Russia is trying to take full control of Donetsk province and neighboring Luhansk. Both regions make up the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine, which has seen another day of heavy bombing.

Two Americans died in this region, partly controlled by pro-Russian separatists since 2014. The US State Department did not say whether they were combatants.

In central Ukraine, at least three people, including a military man, were killed and 16 others were injured on Saturday during a Russian missile attack on railway infrastructure and a military airfield in the Ukrainian city of Kirovograd.

Russia also continues to bomb Kharkov, the second largest Ukrainian city located in the northeast. The attacks left at least one woman injured.