São Paulo accumulates another injury and sees defense fail before decisions

São Paulo has serious problems to solve before facing decisive games. The next match will be against América-MG on Thursday (28), in Morumbi, for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. And the quarter-finals of the Sul-Americana against Ceará will start on August 3rd.

Full of embezzlement, Tricolor has not been able to defend itself well. Rogério Ceni’s team conceded 10 goals in the last four games, in a winless streak: a 2-1 defeat to Palmeiras and a 2-2 draw with Fluminense and a 3-3 draw with Internacional and Goiás. São Paulo has the fifth worst defense in the Brazilian Championship.

“Unfortunately in the marking we are lacking. We have to correct it, but the time is short. On Monday we will work more on the defensive part. We have made a lot of mistakes. show collective errors and one or two individual failures. It is our responsibility to make the team improve”, said Ceni.

The main absences are in the defensive system: Jandrei (back trauma), Léo (thigh adductor swelling), Arboleda (left ankle surgery), Miranda (muscle discomfort), Walce (surgery recovery), Reinaldo (thigh strain ) did not face Goiás. Goalkeeper Thiago Couto was joined by Rafinha, Luizão, Diego Costa and Welington: four from the base.

And Patrick, substituted in the second half of the tie with Goiás because of a thigh problem, joins Alisson (sprained right knee), André Anderson (muscle pain), Caio (surgery on the right knee) and Luan (surgery on the adductor left). In all, there are 11 casualties. A whole team in the medical department.

“Offensively, we have pieces to work on. From midfield to forward, even though we don’t have a lot of speed, and now we will have Marcos Guilherme. We managed to make different teams with good offensive energy, but defensively we have problems, there are many absences. There is competition. bigger in the offensive part than in the defensive one, where we practically lost the four main defenders”, said Ceni about injuries and imbalance in the squad.

For the decision against América-MG, São Paulo can count on goalkeeper Jandrei, who is better after the back problem. Miranda and Leo are doubts. The others must not be available.