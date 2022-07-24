São Paulo fan, former BBB Rodrigo Mussi returns to Morumbi after accident | Sao Paulo

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago Sports Comments Off on São Paulo fan, former BBB Rodrigo Mussi returns to Morumbi after accident | Sao Paulo 2 Views

Rodrigo Mussi went to Morumbi to honor the duel between São Paulo and Goiás, valid for the 19th round of the Brasileirão.

Rodrigo Mussi poses for a photo with Rafinha — Photo: Disclosure

The São Paulo player met the players when the delegation arrived and even spoke quickly with coach Rogério Ceni.

Rodrigo Mussi also posed for a photo with Rafinha, a player with whom he created a friendly relationship since the drama lived at the end of March.

It was the first appearance of the former BBB at the stadium since the fateful day of the accident, when Rodrigo Mussi watched the duel against Palmeiras in a box next to the also former participant of the program Guilherme Napolitano.

This Saturday, Rodrigo Mussi watched the duel in a box belonging to one of the sponsors of the tricolor team. More details about the former BBB’s return to Morumbi can be seen in a report on Esporte Espetacular, this Sunday.

Rodrigo Mussi goes to Morumbi and watches São Paulo x Goiás — Photo: Miler Alves

+ Watch: all about the Sao Paulo on ge, on Globo and on sportv

— Photo: ge.globo

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

WITH JEFFINHO SHOW, BOTAFOGO WIN AGAIN: 2-0 OVER ATHLETICO-PR

Botafogo made peace with the goal and the victory. In great collective performance and Jeffinho …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved