SC records the first three cases of local contamination

This Saturday, 23, three new cases of monkeypox were confirmed in Santa Catarina. With this, the state reaches a total of five confirmed cases. These are the first cases considered autochthonous, when the patient contracts the disease in their region.

The autochthonous cases were registered in Florianópolis. The patients are two men, aged 30 and 31, who have no history of travel or contact with suspected cases of the disease. They started having monkeypox symptoms between the 5th and 10th of July.

The third case confirmed this Saturday was a 29-year-old resident of Joinville. Unlike the Florianópolis patients, he had contact with a suspected case of the disease, but he also has no travel history. He started having monkeypox symptoms on July 14th.

According to the Epidemiological Surveillance Board (DIVE) of Santa Catarina, none of the patients required hospitalization and are still being monitored by the health services. The epidemiological surveillance of the respective municipalities and the state monitor the cases, and the contacts were traced for follow-up.

So far, the state has received 20 notifications of the disease, 11 of which were discarded and four are still under investigation. Of the five confirmed cases, in addition to those released this Saturday, there is a man who is a resident of São Paulo, but was in SC when he was diagnosed, and a 31-year-old man, a resident of Leoberto Leal and who has a travel history.