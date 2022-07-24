secured loan has installments in 48 installments

C6 Bank: secured loan has 48 installments. Check out more about the possibilities of this type of credit and the rates.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Nubank launches new silver card: how does it work?

Recently, C6 Bank launched a new specific loan modality for the bank’s customers. This is a secured vehicle loan.

In this modality, the bank releases an amount referring to 70% of the price of the vehicle in question, and, with the guarantee of the asset, it is able to offer lower interest than commonly found in the market. So, to know more about this type of credit, check out the following text.

C6 Bank: secured loan has 48 installments

C6 Bank’s new line of credit is called “car equity”. The idea is to offer more affordable and competitive options than those on the market, in addition to flexible deadlines. In the case of secured credit, the minimum price of the vehicle must be R$ 5 thousand, and the maximum price of R$ 70 thousand. In addition, the vehicle must be paid off, have up to 10 years of manufacture and be in the name of the customer in question.

Another great advantage is the possibility of installment payment. C6 Bank Guaranteed Credit allows you to pay credit in up to 48 installments. In this case, the fees charged are from 1.44% per month. So far, only a few C6 Bank customers have access to the loan, but the idea is to release the product to everyone in the coming months.

Woman loses labor lawsuit by dancing on TikTok

Finally, you can request the credit directly through the app, and the money is available in the account in just one business day. It is worth mentioning that the bank offers other benefits for those who own a vehicle. An example of this is the C6 Tag, a sticker for automobiles that allows customers to pay for tolls and parking automatically, without facing lines.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Diego Thomazini / shutterstock.com