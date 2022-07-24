see the lineup of the Merengue team for the game

Credit: Real Madrid FC

In the early hours of this Sunday (24), Real Madrid x Barcelona face each other in a great international friendly, at the Allegiant Stadium, in Nevada, in the United States, at midnight (Brasilia time) and the Merengue team goes to El Clasico with what is best.

Current champions of the UEFA Champions League and the Spanish Championship, Real Madrid want to maintain the same level of performance next season and not to give morale to their rival, the Merengue team goes to El Clasico with full force. This will be Real’s first friendly for the new season and will feature new reinforcements on the pitch: defender Rüdiger and midfielder Tchouaméni.

Carlo Ancelotti must send the following lineup to the field: Courtois; Carvajal, Éder Militão, Rüdiger and Alaba; Tchouaméni, Casemiro and Kroos; Rodrygo, Benzema and Vini Jr.

barcelona

The rival is going to his third commitment in the pre-season, previously, the Catalan team drew with Olot by 1 to 1 and thrashed Inter de Miami by 6 to 0.

The Brazilian striker Raphinha should be a starter once again and this is how he will make his debut in El Clasico. Already the main signing of Barça for the season, Robert Lewandowski can debut for the club, but should start the derby on the bench.

FACTS: Real Madrid vs Barcelona



International friendly

Date and time: 07/24/2022, at 00:00 (Brasília time)

Place: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise (USA)

Where to watch: ESPN and Star+

POSSIBLE TEAMS SCALE

REAL MADRID (Coach: Carlo Ancelotti)

Courtois; Carvajal, Éder Militão, Rüdiger and Alaba; Tchouaméni, Casemiro and Kroos; Rodrygo, Benzema and Vini Jr.

BARCELONA (Coach: Xavi Hernández)

Ter Stegen; Dest, Araújo, Christensen and Jordi Alba; Gavi, Busquets and Pedri; Raphinha, Aubameyang and Ferran Torres.