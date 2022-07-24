See what to do if the FGTS has not been deposited in your digital savings

O extraordinary loot of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) of up to BRL 1,000 was recently credited. According to information from Caixa Econômica Federal, around 3.3 million workers received approximately R$ 2.3 billion in this payment period. In cases where, while consulting the application, the worker found that he has a balance to withdraw the money, but the amount did not fall into his account digital savingsit is possible to make a request for the FGTS withdrawal.

“If the extraordinary withdrawal credit is not available automatically, the worker will need to access the FGTS app, in the ‘EXTRAORDINARY WITHDRAWAL’ menu option, confirm/complement their registration data and shortly after clicking on ‘REQUEST WITHDRAWAL’ to be able to release the value”, guides the bank.

It can also happen that the money is not deposited due to a problem during the creation of the savings account. According to the bank’s guidelines, if this occurs, it will be necessary to wait for a few days for the data to be processed after the worker completes the information and requests the FGTS withdrawal.

In these cases, the worker needs to apply for the FGTS withdrawal directly through his application, or go to a Caixa branch. For this, he will need to be in good standing to avoid impediments to account creation.

In case of doubt, workers need to access the FGTS app, in the “EXTRAORDINARY WITHDRAWAL” menu option or contact official channels, such as telephone 4004-0104, for capitals and metropolitan regions, and 0800 104 0104, for other regions. It is worth mentioning that withdrawals of amounts can be carried out until December 15th, and after this date, the money that is not moved will return directly to the FGTS account.