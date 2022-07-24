“Sensational”; Maiara and Maraisa moves web with tribute to Marília Mendonça in Faustão

O “Faustão Barbecue”, broadcast last Friday (22) on TV Bandreceived the doubles Henrique & Julian and Maiara and Maraisa in a tribute to Marília Mendonça. The duos, who were close friends of the singer, were on stage to pay tribute to the artist.

Marília would have turned 27 this week, before her tragic plane crash. Very emotional, the sertanejos talked about the relationship they had with the singer and how she was in their people: “People didn’t know Marília like we did. She was a genius indeed! What you saw was what you could see, we lived together and it was a zillion times bigger”, said the sisters.

In addition to the conversation, the artists enchanted the stage by performing famous songs from the eternal queen of suffering. Songs like “Infiel” and “Ciumeira” were part of the repertoire and the moment moved not only those on stage, but also the viewers who followed.

On the web, several netizens praised the duo and the program, some even saying that it was the best since the premiere: “Of the more than 100 programs on #FaustãoNaBand, this one, in honor of Marília Mendonça, is in the top-3, without a doubt”, said one follower. Another praised the attraction: “The show today is amazing. Marília lives!”.