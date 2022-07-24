Serginho Groisman vents about the end of ‘Altas Horas’ on Globo

Serginho Groisman is the presenter of Altas Horas.

22 years in command of the High hours, Serginho Groisman don’t be scared by the new reality of Globe. The presenter revealed that he is still not thinking about retiring from television.

The contractor of Globe assumes that he has the same excitement as when he debuted on the carioca station in 2000. At 71 years of age, the famous still makes plans to continue for many years in charge of the High hours.

The interview program is a great success on Saturdays on the Rio de Janeiro broadcaster. Currently the High hours is being shown in prime time, right after the soap opera wetland.

In an interview with Gshow, Serginho Groisman talked about a possible end of the High hours and confirmed that, at least for now, he has no plans to retire.

“I have no idea when to stop. I know that time goes by, we are doing it day by day. And every time we have something to celebrate, we celebrate.” said the presenter.

DISMISSAL IN GLOBO

Since last year, the Globe is facing a series of changes. All of them hit both journalism and the entertainment sector.

Several portfolios were written off and countless professionals were fired, especially the older ones, who received a veritable fortune in salary. According to a statement from the broadcaster itself, the intention is to reduce the budget.

Considered one of the great talents of the Globe, Serginho Groisman earns around R$ 400 thousand reais per month. A possible reduction in the presenter’s monthly salary was never aired behind the scenes.

Always very discreet The your personal life, Serginho Groisman also does not get involved in controversies and is an employee who, in addition to not giving work to the Globecontributes a reasonable audience and the High hours is also profitable.